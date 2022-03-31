Stockton dedicates new mural illustrating university's history

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A new mural at Stockton University's will capture the school's history for current and former students for years to come.

On Thursday, a crowd of 30 people heard remarks from Stockton President Dr. Harvey Kesselman and a handful of those who worked on gathering photos for the mural, titled "50th in Flight."

Made from nearly 1,000 photos and a cropped image of an osprey, Stockton's mascot, the mural is one of several projects Stockton's 50th Anniversary Committee arranged.

“This is more than just a retrospective of the past,” said President Harvey Kesselman. “It is a dynamic installation, a storytelling device that will inform and entertain.”

It has transformed a blank, white wall in Stockton's grand hall corridors into a 30-by-16-foot exhibit of school history.

Stockton Special Collections librarian Heather Perez, who co-chaired the project with Professor of History Michelle McDonald and Director of Creative Services Ed Wuillermin, said the idea for the photo mural came from students.

Mostly all of the school's athletic teams and clubs can be found by those walking by on their way to class, lunch or just touring the campus.

Even singer Justin Bieber, who was photographed with Stockton student Julie Coker, in 2020, to support her work with the mental health organization Active Minds, was put into university history.

“They didn’t want to do a traditional exhibit,” Perez said.

Dozens of students and staff collaborated to define the themes for the mural, collect photos, and write up 50 short stories for a companion website.

“As you look at the mural, we hope you can find an image with which you can connect, maybe a sport, an event, or a location,” Perez said.

After the dedication, the crowd stood beside the mural from its neighboring crosswalk, eyeing each photo to see if they could find themselves or a club they belong to in it.

Kesselman, a Stockton alumnus himself, said the mural is a way for students and visitors to see how the campus transformed from a small school in the woods to a multi-campus institution.

By crane, workers on Monday and Tuesday etched the mural's layers onto the wall, which can be found by heading toward the school's cafeteria. After each layer was placed, the osprey was engraved as the final piece.

A timelapse video and a series of submitted stories the committee edited are available on the university's website, spokesperson Diane D'Amico said.

Jessica Chamberlin, a Stockton grad student, who said she's been working on the committee for five years, said everyone easily agreed that the large-scale mural was the best way to illustrate the school's history.

Chamberlain also said the committee felt placing the mural near portraits of the school's presidents help make what was a bland walkway into a gallery of school stories.

"Our biggest hope is that everyone in the Stockton community can feel represented," Chamberlin said, adding that the project opened her eyes to working with archived material.

“Once we agreed on a mural, the next question was where it would go,” Chamberlain said. “We thought across from the presidents’ portraits in the Campus Center would be nice so they could look upon it. Plus, there was a big empty wall there.”

Chamberlain said the project has made her appreciate the importance of historical preservation.

“I hope everyone can see a representation of themselves in this mural,” she said.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

