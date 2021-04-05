Stockton dancers to perform on Atlantic City Boardwalk Friday

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton Associate Professor Rain Ross' student dancers will create, rehearse and perform on the Atlantic City Boardwalk on Friday.

“After a year of isolation, the spring has brought a sense of hope, especially as the vaccines are being rolled out. I wanted to create something that is an event and a performance to showcase this feeling of hope,” Ross said.

Starting at 10 a.m., the students will begin to create dances, rehearsing throughout the day. At 4:30 p.m., the students will then present their final work outside of the Stockton Atlantic City Residential Complex, 3701 Boardwalk.

Ross said this performance builds on a drive-in dance performance students held in a parking lot on the Galloway campus and an outdoor ballet class she held on the Boardwalk in the fall.

The rain date will be April 16.

“I'm excited that we are creating something that is a full day event so many people can experience live performance, whether they plan to come by intentionally or pass by and pause at the unexpectedness,” Ross said.