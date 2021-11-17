Stockton conference focuses on cannabis jobs

Later in the day, Jenna Misciascio also spoke at the conference. She graduated from the school in May, majoring in tourism management with a minor in cannabis studies. She now works as a marketing and event coordinator for a cannabis and hospitality firm.

“My big goal throughout college was to find a way to intersect cannabis and hospitality,” she said. “There are a lot of ideas people are throwing around like bud-and-breakfasts, cannabis-friendly lodging, infusion restaurants or consumption lodges.”

She spoke about cannabis and communication, and the difficulty for new businesses to get out their message when many platforms including large social media outlets limit advertising for a product that remains illegal on the federal level.

Speakers at the event expect that to change, too.

Lou Magazzu, a business attorney and former Cumberland County elected official who spoke at the event, said federal legalization will mean an exponential change in the cannabis industry. He and other speakers described federal marijuana legalization as all but inevitable within a few years.

Magazzu said cannabis businesses are much like other businesses, and predicted that cannabis businesses would be as ubiquitous as cellphones within about five years.