Stockton conference focuses on cannabis jobs

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — In just over a year since New Jersey voters said yes to legalizing marijuana, not so much as a leaf has been sold legally outside the already established medical cannabis dispensaries.
Black market weed continues to be sold — cannabis advocates prefer the term “legacy market” — but so far, the process of licensing the first businesses that will sell to adults without New Jersey medical cards grinds on.
Once that’s completed, and advocates hope for sooner rather than later, the total value of New Jersey cannabis sales is expected to top $1 billion.
Participants in a cannabis career fair Wednesday at Stockton University hope to be part of that boom.
The daylong event at the Galloway campus included multiple speakers and a room full of tables where students and job-seekers could meet with a number of area cannabis companies. There were also breakout sessions covering the nitty gritty of the new market and some of the jobs it will impact, including law, construction, communications and hospitality.
Stockton began to offer a cannabis studies minor in 2019, and earlier this year founded the Cannabis and Hemp Research Initiative at Stockton University, which includes research on cultivation, lab testing and educational materials.
ATLANTIC CITY — Colleges regularly hold job fairs and workshops to help people enter emergin…
Four of the speakers on the schedule were former Stockton students who now work in the cannabis field, including Dan Grodberg, Valentina Fiero and Mike Scaffidi, who led a morning session called “Cannabis Operators: From Classroom to Industry.”
Later in the day, Jenna Misciascio also spoke at the conference. She graduated from the school in May, majoring in tourism management with a minor in cannabis studies. She now works as a marketing and event coordinator for a cannabis and hospitality firm.
“My big goal throughout college was to find a way to intersect cannabis and hospitality,” she said. “There are a lot of ideas people are throwing around like bud-and-breakfasts, cannabis-friendly lodging, infusion restaurants or consumption lodges.”
She spoke about cannabis and communication, and the difficulty for new businesses to get out their message when many platforms including large social media outlets limit advertising for a product that remains illegal on the federal level.
Speakers at the event expect that to change, too.
Lou Magazzu, a business attorney and former Cumberland County elected official who spoke at the event, said federal legalization will mean an exponential change in the cannabis industry. He and other speakers described federal marijuana legalization as all but inevitable within a few years.
NORTHFIELD — Northfield’s on-again, off-again plan to allow cannabis sales on Tilton Road se…
Magazzu said cannabis businesses are much like other businesses, and predicted that cannabis businesses would be as ubiquitous as cellphones within about five years.
But Stacey Udell, an accountant specializing in cannabis businesses, said there are additional hurdles and complications while marijuana remains on the federal list of banned substances.
That includes reluctance on the part of most banks to deal with cannabis businesses and limits to what can be deducted as a business expense when filing taxes. Those taxes must still be paid.
“The IRS doesn’t care if it’s legal or not. They want their money,” Udell said.
Edmund DeVeaux, president of the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association, said many of the speakers did not start off in cannabis-related businesses. But attorneys, insurance companies, financial specialists and others have begun to specialize in cannabis.
“Some of you that are undergraduate or graduate students and you’re looking towards a career in something, you may not start off in the cannabis industry,” said DeVeaux, who describes his organization as the chamber of commerce for marijuana. Some professionals may be interested in how to transition to the new industry, he said.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.