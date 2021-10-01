Stockton conference discusses policing post-George Floyd

ATLANTIC CITY — The former special counsel who steered Atlantic City's progress under a state takeover spoke Friday about the lessons learned following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Jim Johnson, whose 2018 report served as Gov. Phil Murphy's blueprint for the city's eventual transition back to local control, was one of the keynote speakers at Stockton University's “Policing Post George Floyd: Reinvestment, Reallocation and Transformation” conference, held at the college's Atlantic City campus.

Professors, officials, students, residents and police officers all took part in the discussion on policing and leadership. And despite the divisive nature of the topic on a national level, Friday's gathering in the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room had an air of amicability.

Floyd was murdered in May 2020 by since-convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The crime was captured on video and posted to social media. Floyd’s death was the catalyst for protests against policing methods in cities across the globe, and a moment of racial reckoning for the U.S.

Community leaders, police and college officials say community forums such as Friday's help improve policing and community-police relations.