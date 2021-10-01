Stockton conference discusses policing post-George Floyd

ATLANTIC CITY — The former special counsel who steered Atlantic City's progress under a state takeover spoke Friday about the lessons learned following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
Jim Johnson, whose 2018 report served as Gov. Phil Murphy's blueprint for the city's eventual transition back to local control, was one of the keynote speakers at Stockton University's “Policing Post George Floyd: Reinvestment, Reallocation and Transformation” conference, held at the college's Atlantic City campus.
Professors, officials, students, residents and police officers all took part in the discussion on policing and leadership. And despite the divisive nature of the topic on a national level, Friday's gathering in the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room had an air of amicability.
Floyd was murdered in May 2020 by since-convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The crime was captured on video and posted to social media. Floyd’s death was the catalyst for protests against policing methods in cities across the globe, and a moment of racial reckoning for the U.S.
Community leaders, police and college officials say community forums such as Friday's help improve policing and community-police relations.
“This was part of the task force we formed after the George Floyd incident. Our presenters are experts, and they have working initiatives,” said Dr. Nusret Sahin, assistant professor of criminal justice at Stockton and a member of the task force. “We are trying to improve our campus policing practices, and also we are trying to offer help to local police departments on how to better police people, and how to improve police-community relationships.”
A 29-year-old Little Egg Harbor Township man pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated manslaugh…
Johnson, who now serves as chief operating officer of Wall Street Trinity Baptist Church, told the audience the real issue facing leaders is how to build stronger communities.
“We’re here to set our minds on the task of not just how we approach law enforcement and criminal justice issues, but really how we build a strong civil society,” he said.
Investments in education and employment are critical to a community's health, he said.
During Johnson's time in Atlantic City, the city created a Leadership in Training program, which provides youth summer jobs that pay $15 an hour and are meant to help improve local communities through landscaping or painting.
The program was a response to high rates of violence among youth in Atlantic City, Johnson said. Since its conception three years ago, there have been more than 200 participants. None has been arrested, Johnson said.
Panelist Lt. Nicole Nelson, of the Hamilton Township Police Department, shared an anecdote with attendees. She was visiting a school in her community when a colleague noticed how the young students ran in the other direction at the sight of the officers.
A Pleasantville woman pleaded not guilty in the deaths of her two young daughters Friday mor…
"How do we fix that?" he asked her.
“We’ve had to find a way to foster relationships and be active in our community,” Nelson said.
Michael Mudrow, police commissioner for York, Pennsylvania, spoke during the afternoon session and shared how his department employed the #8CantWait restricted use of force policies put forth by Campaign Zero, a nonprofit focused on finding effective alternatives to police violence.
Banning the use of choke holds and exhausting all alternatives before shooting are some of the recommended policies Mudrow's department implemented.
As police commissioner, he also began to go on community walks throughout the city to get face time with members of the community.
These practices are meant to build communities' trust in local law enforcement at a time when faith in the police has dropped.
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was injured in a shooting Thursday morning, police said.
Atlantic City started doing community walks about seven years ago, Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said.
"Procedural justice is a program the Atlantic City police are actually implementing as we speak,” he said. “We have mental health professionals embedded within the Atlantic City police for a nine-week civilian police academy.
"I took it myself. It gives you firsthand insight into what the police do,” said Shabazz. “We’re not perfect, but I believe we are on the right path.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.