Stockton class of 2022 urged to make a difference

ATLANTIC CITY — Over 2,700 Stockton University graduates were challenged during their commencement ceremony Friday to use their newly cultivated knowledge to benefit their communities, even when personal hardships seem to interfere with their careers.

"I may not know your story or your struggles, but today, I know your success as we are gathered here to celebrate our achievements together,” said Alyssa Erin Lopez De Guzman, of Bergenfield, Bergen County, the student speaker who received a Master of Science degree in Communication Disorders.

Stockton's yearly graduation ceremony returned to Jim Whelen Boardwalk Hall Friday morning, with the graduates lining the floor surrounded by their family and friends seated throughout the arena.

The graduates left the historic arena Friday afternoon greeting their guests along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, destined to become some of the world's next innovators and inventors, where ever they shall land.

“There is power in your voice,” De Guzman told the graduates during the ceremony. “I am here to use my voice to remind you that there is still a wage gap between women and men, and that there are still racial injustices every day. Our voices can help us start the conversation on these issues and become leaders for change."

"I am here to remind you that learning does not stop once we receive our diplomas," she added. In this ever-changing world, we must overcome adversity and be part of the conversation in our communities.”

New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education Brian Bridges, the ceremony's keynote speaker, reminded the graduates that Stockton's commencement is only a beginning, and that after Friday, a new journey will lead them to different opportunities and success. He reminded them to follow their own path and always be open to learning, even in the least expected places and under the most unforeseen circumstances.

“Those robes and caps you are wearing are indicators of promise fulfilled, but don’t think you’re done,” Bridges said. “Forward and upward means more is in store for each of you here today.”

Bridges also reminded the graduates, using his life story, to find people in their lives to better influence them in their expedition for a successful career. Bridges' influences vary from his 11-year-old daughter to the grandmother and aunt, who were important to his upbringing, as well as a teacher who reminded him to put forth his best effort, he said.

Having people who shape your is valuable, but most inspiration and career advancement must come from within, Bridges explained.

“Don’t just press forward," Bridges said. "Also nudge yourself upward in all aspects of life. Don’t be complacent. Pursue greater heights for yourself, your family, and those who come after you.”

Speaking in place of Stockton President Harvey Kesselman, who couldn't attend the graduation because of COVID-19 protocols, Vice President for Academic Affairs Leamor Kahanov reminded the graduates that the world has changed since they first unloaded their parents' cars and bunkered down in their dorms as freshmen.

“We have faced historic shifts these past few years,” Kahanov said. “All the more reason why the world needs difference-makers – individuals who commit themselves to making positive change, either out front or behind the scenes, regardless of the challenge, no matter the odds. We all have this spark – to devote part of our time, energy and talent to making the world better. That’s what makes you a formidable Osprey.”

Stockton has grown over the past years, both in student size and in its facilities.

The university now has over 9,000 students and, in recent years, completed a new campus in Atlantic City along the boardwalk blocks from the city's border with Ventnor.

Classes first began 50 years ago at Atlantic City's former Mayflower Hotel, where the first 1,000 students arrived and started learning at the newly opened Stockton State College in 1972. The campus later moved inland to Galloway Township, where the it has been located since January 1972.

Danielle Dyson, of Brick, Ocean County, spoke of breaking boundaries and how she has achieved goals she hadn't thought possible as a Marine Science and Environmental Science double major.

“I came to Stockton as a freshman, just having lost my father," Dyson told the graduates. "I thought it was impossible to do many things. One year into Stockton, I was working with professors answering questions about the very bay I grew up next to and would then be set up with a fellowship tagging sharks right here on the Jersey Shore.”

Dyson found a community at Stockton, she said, and discovered that “that being an Osprey truly means being kind, compassionate, and part of one big family.”

Contact Eric Conklin:

