Stockton, Boys & Girls Club to offer free college course to Pleasantville, Atlantic City students
Stockton, Boys & Girls Club to offer free college course to Pleasantville, Atlantic City students

Stockton/Boys & Girls Club

Stockton President Harvey Kesselman, GOALS GEAR UP Director Destiny Talley, Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward and Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City CEO Stephanie Koch.

 Eliza Hunt, Stockton University, provided

ATLANTIC CITY — High school students from the resort and Pleasantville who participate in the Goals Gear Up program at Stockton University or attend the Boys & Girls Club Teen Center can now take a free college course through a new partnership, officials said Wednesday.

The class, African Americans and the Shaping of Pop Culture, is worth two college credits and will be offered in a hybrid format beginning in January, according to a news release from Stockton.

Student applications are being accepted for the 2021-22 academic year. For more information, call 609-761-1229 or visit stockton.edu/goals-program.

Stockton already offers dual enrollment courses for students at Atlantic City and Pleasantville high schools, but the new agreement allows for more students to participate in a course based on Stockton’s African studies program.

The Goals program, directed by Destiny Talley, aims to increase the number of students from Atlantic City and Pleasantville who go on to attend college by helping them prepare for higher education beginning in middle school.

“Offering a course on a topic that students will likely find interesting is a way for them to earn college credit and also build their confidence that they can succeed in college,” Talley said.

Stephanie Koch, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club, said the organization sees Stockton as a pillar in the city.

“Through this partnership our Club Kids can see themselves as college kids, right down the street, as well as become better prepared for the world of work,” Koch said.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

Breaking News