Stockton booting from boathouse prompts Polistina school takeover bill

ATLANTIC CITY — The school district's refusal to let the Stockton University crew team continue using its boathouse has prompted State Sen. Vince Polistina to introduce a bill requiring a state takeover of city schools.

The refusal also puts into question where Stockton will run its summer camp for youth to learn crew. In its first year in 2021, it was out of the Atlantic City boathouse, providing easy access to city children.

"Stockton has invested $260 million in the city (through its new campus), bought boats and done other stuff to improve the facilities, then had the rug pulled out from under them," Polistina said Friday. "When I asked the Department of Community Affairs, 'Why not step in and take a look at what was done?' they told me they didn't have oversight of the board of education.

"That is what has caused me to go this route," Polistina said of the bill (S2454) he introduced Thursday, adding he has been unable to get information from the school board about why it declined to renew Stockton crew team's contract.

Stockton had to move its crew team base to Brigantine, rather than the Atlantic City boathouse on Arctic close to the Albany Avenue bridge and just a few blocks from Stockton's city campus.

School Board President Shay Steele said the city's plans to expand its recreation program with a $600,000 grant from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority meant there would be more city use of the boathouse.

Steele also said there had also been "some issues" with Stockton that former Superintendent Barry Caldwell had said were not addressed. Steele could not say what those issues were.

"It's a shame individuals want to politicize things," Steele said, "that people who don't live in Atlantic City want to have their hands on what goes on here."

The Atlantic City High School crew team uses the boathouse and will continue to do so, Steele said.

Atlantic City 6th Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz, whose ward includes Stockton and the boathouse, said he is hopeful the Stockton rowers will return to Atlantic City in a year or so.

"It does appear to be something that was not worked out in time for the transition between superintendents," Kurtz said. "It also seems like ... the partnership with Stockton (was) undervalued."

Stockton's rowing program is growing, Kurtz said, and it was great to have collaboration between the university and high school teams at the boathouse. It was also valuable to have Stockton students interacting with people in the community through the boathouse, Kurtz said.

Stockton spokesperson Diane D'Amico said the agreement with Brigantine, which is still being finalized, is for more than one year.

Caldwell, who left the job as of Jan. 1 and was replaced by La'Quetta Small as superintendent, could not be reached for comment Monday.

The city’s municipal government is under a state takeover, overseen by the Department of Community Affairs.

There has also been a state monitor from the Department of Education overseeing school board finances, but monitorship is less extensive than a state takeover.

Calls to current Superintendent Small and to Mayor Marty Small, the superintendent's husband, were not returned.

Board member John Devlin, who is often at odds with Shay on the board and with Mayor Small, said Monday he knew of no unresolved issues with Stockton over the boathouse.

"The scuttlebutt we were being told was that on the way out the door the last thing Barry Caldwell signed was an agreement to terminate Stockton's use of the building," Devlin said.

Devlin also said the termination was not brought up at a board meeting, but the day after a meeting in January, board members were asked to vote on whether to allow Stockton to keep using the boathouse via text message.

"I supported (keeping Stockton there)," Devlin said, adding he asked for but has not received information on how individual members voted. "It baffles me why they let that group leave. I can't express my remorse enough."

D'Amico said the university was notified by the school district in December that they had other plans for the boathouse and would not be renewing the agreement with Stockton.

"Brigantine agreed to let Stockton row from their boathouse, which we had done in the past," D'Amico said. "We had a great three years in Atlantic City and thank all those who assisted in our making our programs there successful."

D'Amico said Stockton did not pay the district to use the boathouse.

In 2019, Stockton and the school board began negotiating the possible trade of buildings. Stockton offered the school district the renovated Carnegie Library, an art-deco building on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, in exchange for the boathouse.

But the deal never happened, and Stockton recently decided to give the Carnegie Library to the city.

Stockton has run a summer crew camp out of the boathouse in the past, and has not yet decided where it will be run this summer, D'Amico said.

"We are still working on the logistics," she said.

A report on WPG Radio's website said an Open Public Records Act request found that the city has only nine evening events scheduled at the boathouse through June.

They are monthly Omega Psi Fi fraternity meetings, one track and field banquet, and four school dances. Such events are held on the second floor of the building.

Mayor Small and his wife, Superintendent of Schools Small, are both graduates of Stockton University and the mayor has credited Stockton with giving him the second chance that allowed him to reach his goal of becoming the resort's mayor.

Polistina said he is also concerned about the high per-pupil spending in Atlantic City school district. He said Atlantic City spends $22,000 per student, "more than it costs my kids to go to St. Augustine Prep."

The total Atlantic City school budget is $224.4 million, Polistina said, slightly higher than the city's approximately $200 million budget.

"If you are trying to stabilize city finances, how can you do it without direct oversight of the biggest burden in terms of taxes you have with the school district?" Polistina asked.

Polistina’s bill, S2454, authorizes the director of the Division of Local Government Services to oversee the fiscal management and expenditures of school district funds, including those under the direct oversight of a state monitor.

The state would have the same authority over Atlantic City’s board of education as it has over local government here, Polistina said.

“By far, the most significant impact on local tax bills is education,” Polistina said.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.