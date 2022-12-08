Stockton biology professor to release album

A synthesis of science and song is coming out of Stockton.

Stockton University Biology Professor Matthew Bonnan is publishing a new album this month titled “Once Upon Deep Time.”

The album, centered off Bonnan’s specialty of paleontology, to explore how sound connects humanity to the past. It will touch on a variety of subjects and is meant to spark interest in learning.

“There is some science content in there, but it’s not supposed to be a K-12 lesson,” Bonnan said in a Stockton news release issued Wednesday. “It’s supposed to get people to stop for a moment and go, ‘I didn’t know that. That’s interesting.’ Maybe that encourages some people to look into things further.”

There are 12 tracks on the album. It begins with “Dinosaur Songs.” which explains how birds are classified as a kind of dinosaur and gives an overview of the unique, anatomic structures that birds and other, extinct dinosaurs share, such as wishbones. The piece will help demonstrate how bird songs and sounds are echoes of their evolutionary heritage.

The album overall will seek to show how biology unites people across time, establishing a sense of connection.

“As a scientist, I’m trying to do my part to remind people that we have a lot more in common than we don’t, and that it’s kind of magical when you look around and realize that every living thing you have a common ancestor with,” Bonnan said.

Bonnan took sabbatical in the fall to produce the album. He said in the news release that he was grateful to the university for granting his requests and appreciating the value of multidisciplinary work.

He collaborated on the album with Physics Professor Neil Aaronson, who maintains the Stockton Acoustics Lab and is the music director of a student A capella group, for music recordings. Art Professor Michael McGarvey and his “Design for Community Partners” class helped create animated music videos for the album.

The partnerships help Bonnan connect with students beyond the sciences and bring art students on board for the project. Aaronson had Bonnan record in the lab, with different groups featuring in different tracks. The A capella group sang background vocals on the song “Storytellers. His daughter, Quinn, 17, sang on one track and his son, Max, 14, played guitar on another.

“It’s just a whole different perspective, a whole other way to engage students and talk about things,” Bonnan. “I know this is going to come back in really good ways into my classes when I start teaching again.”

Ruby Rodrigues, a Stockton senior from Egg Harbor City, is one of the students working on the album.

She designed people and prehistoric animals for the video for “Into Thin Air” using computer software, which were then animated by Bonnan and other students on the team. An enrollee in the Accelerated Dual-Degree Program for business majors and minoring in Digital Literacy and Multimedia Design, Rodrigues said the work on the album exposed her to new experiences.

“It’s very cool. I’ve never been able to work on a music video before, so I think it’s a really great experience,” Rodrigues said in the news release. The coolest part is when they take the characters I’ve made and see them come to life.”

Samantha Giancarli, who graduated Stockton in 2016 with a degree in biology and geology, was brought on for a saxophone solo in the song “Distant Touch” at Bonnan’s request. She called the experience “awesome” and fun, as well as important. She said in the news release that using novel methods to educate people was particularly important today due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has changed the landscape of scientific communication.

“Science outreach has always been an important thing, but especially now since the pandemic and since we’ve sort of been in an era of science misinformation,” said Giancarli, a native of Ewing Township, Mercer County who is studying for her Ph.D. at Drexel University.

For Bonnan, music was a hobby he developed due to COVID-19. He said he was feeling isolated at the beginning of 2021, near what is thus far the peak of the pandemic in terms of deaths, and sought out an outlet through which he could connect with others.

He began to take up music, studying it through books, YouTube and lessons with his son’s music teacher. He soon learned how to play the piano and was inspired to make his debut album.

The reverberations of the isolation and trauma of the pandemic can be found in the album.

“My world was definitely a lot of walls and screens,” Bonnan said. “A lot of what came out of those screens was not good, a lot of anger. I wanted to reconnect, talk to each other. Let’s be human again. So there are definitely hints of the pandemic in these songs.”

The album is set to be published on Dec. 16 and will be available on Bonnan’s pages on HearNow at https://matthewbonnan.hearnow.com/once-upon-deep-time,Bandcamp at https://matthewbonnan.bandcamp.com/music and his YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/@MBonnan. Some singles have already been published in advance on the YouTube page.

“I enjoy being inspired by art,” Bonnan said. “Art is just as important as science because it’s all part of what makes us human, and it’s all part of what draws us together.”