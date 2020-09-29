Stockton Atlantic City groundbreaking set for October

ATLANTIC CITY — Gov. Phil Murphy and state Senate President Steve Sweeney will attend a groundbreaking ceremony for Stockton University's new residential hall.

The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 14 at O'Donnell Memorial Park.

The new student residence hall — Phase 2 of the university's city campus — will be built in the city's University District, at the site of the Eldredge Building at Atlantic and South Providence avenues.

Murphy signed off on the state budget Tuesday after lawmakers passed the bill last week to account for dramatic fiscal changes because of the coronavirus. The new budget included previously frozen state funding for Stockton's Phase II expansion in Atlantic City.

"We thank Gov. Phil Murphy and the Legislature for recognizing and providing the support Stockton needs to operate and expand our Atlantic City campus," Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said. "It is more important than ever to create a more diversified economy in Atlantic City. The new residence hall will give even more students the chance to live, learn and earn in Atlantic City."