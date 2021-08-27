 Skip to main content
Stockton announces new scholarship in honor of student who died in 2008
Stockton announces new scholarship in honor of student who died in 2008

Gina Marie Durham

Gina Marie Durham, right, attends a Stockton Outdoor Adventure Retreat with friend Rio Napoli, one of two 2008 Stockton University grads who started a scholarship fund in Durham's name.

 Stockton University, Provided

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and others tour Stockton University's expanded food pantry.

Stockton University announced Friday a new scholarship created to honor former student Gina Marie Durham, who died in 2008.

The Gina Marie Durham "Believe" Scholarship was created to support students who demonstrate financial need and are actively involved in leadership activities, both on and off campus, with an annual award of $1,000. The scholarship was created by 2008 graduates Rio Napoli, of Westville, Gloucester County, and Steven Couras, of Hoboken, Hudson County.

“For many years now, a number of us have thought a scholarship should be established to honor Gina’s memory,” said Couras. “She deserves this, and it’s a way to ensure her legacy and spirit live on at Stockton.”

Couras added, "no one had more Stockton spirit and pride than Gina." Napoli called Durham a "force of a student leader."

“And despite all her volunteer and leadership work at Stockton, and working part time, she always had time for her friends and the students she mentored," Napoli said.

Napoli and Couras are committed to funding the scholarship for five years and hope others who knew her will also donate.

To make a gift, visit stockton.edu/give and specify the “Gina Marie Durham 'Believe” Scholarship' as your designation.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

