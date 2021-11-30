Stockon esports players win 'Call of Duty' tournament

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University added more students to its resume of championship athletes last week, this time for video games.

Ryan Andjel, of Berlin, Camden County, and Tyler Langan, of Barnegat Township, won the Esports Gaming League 2v2 "Call of Duty" Vanguard Search and Destroy tournament over Thanksgiving weekend, the university said Tuesday.

“Ryan and Tyler were both instrumental in building and growing Stockton’s 'Call of Duty' teams,” said Demetrios Roubos, Stockton’s information security officer and esports program manager. “We’re extremely fortunate to have dedicated and talented students supporting the esports program at Stockton. Their contributions enhance the esports experience and reflect positively on the program.”

Stockton lost to Team VSAT 2-0 but managed a 2-0 comeback against West Chester University. Stockton advanced to the finals for a rematch with Team VSAT.

Atlantic City esports leader tapped to explore betting standards for e-games The co-founder and CEO of an Atlantic City-based esports company has been tapped by a nation…

The team dropped the first of three rounds but managed to claim the next two, winning the championship 2-1.