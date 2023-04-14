ATLANTIC CITY — The truck traffic to the site of Ørsted's operations and maintenance hub, going up at the end of New Jersey and Delaware avenues in Bungalow Park, is steady.

But the promised four-way stops for pedestrian and vehicle safety are not yet installed.

An Ørsted spokesperson said this week the company is working on plans for the installation and will apply to the city as soon as possible.

"The plans to install stop signs and radar signs in the neighborhood surrounding the operations and maintenance facility are currently undergoing a design and review process," said Jesse Balboa, Ørsted senior project manager. "When complete, we will present our plan to the city, and with the city’s approval, will install the signs."

Balboa said Ørsted has already posted informational signs to improve safety and reduce traffic through the neighborhood. One indicates approved construction traffic routes and the other identifies a “no construction traffic” area on New Jersey Avenue, he said.

"To further mitigate noise and traffic impact to the neighborhood, we have instructed construction-related vehicles entering the area that the use of air brakes is not permitted,” Balboa said.

So far Ørsted has demolished an existing warehouse and remediated the site, and renovated the Davenport Center for use as a community center. It is in the midst of bulkhead renovations and building pipe-pile foundations, Balboa said.

Construction of the facility is on schedule to complete in the summer of 2024, he said.

In June the city Planning Board gave site plan approval for Phase 1 of a maintenance and operations facility for Ørsted North America, to be built on the waterfront at the end of a residential street in the Bungalow Park neighborhood.

Approval was contingent on Ørsted installing solar-powered stop signs to make all intersections on New Jersey Avenue, from Route 30 to the site, into four-way stops. It also must consider other traffic calming measures in consultation with the city, said Planning Board attorney Joel Fleishman at the time.

In October City Council passed an ordinance to create six four-way stops in the Bungalow Park neighborhood.

The intersections include four along New Jersey Avenue where it intersects with Drexel, Adriatic, Wabash and Caspian avenues; and Wabash Avenue where it intersects with Delaware and Connecticut avenues.

Ørsted is an offshore wind farm developer that has state approval to build two large wind farms off the Atlantic City coast, and promises to provide hundreds of jobs for local and state residents.

Phase 1 includes building bulkheads to stabilize the 4.5-acre lot and docks to accommodate six vessels, Ørsted representatives said.

Once operating, the boats will take engineers and technicians out to build two offshore wind farms, and then maintain and operate them.

About 50 to 70 workers will use New Jersey Avenue each day at about 6 a.m. as they arrive to start their 12-hour shift and catch a boat to the worksite.

The same number of workers will finish their shift about 6 p.m. and will exit by the same route, according to Ørsted.

Several residents of the area have expressed concern for weeks over the increased traffic the site will generate during its construction and operation, and about how it will affect property values.

The company hopes to get the go-ahead from the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to start building the wind farm itself in early 2023 and to have it operational in 2024, spokespeople have said.