Steve Smoger, longtime Atlantic City boxing referee, dies

Steve Smoger, a Hall of Fame boxing referee who worked more than 200 title fights and was a former local prosecutor and municipal judge, has died, according to multiple reports Monday.

Smoger, of Ventnor, was a 2015 inductee into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York. The induction class also included retired champions Riddick Bowe, Prince Naseem Hamed and Ray Mancini, among others.

"I'm eternally grateful," Smoger said in a statement on the Hall of Fame's website when the honor was announced in December 2014. "It's really the highest honor, and it's the culmination of a lifetime in the great sport of boxing. I'm humbled, honored and overwhelmed. Words can't express my gratitude."

Smoger's age at the time of his passing is unclear — multiple reports in historical Press coverage suggested Smoger would have turned 72 this past August. But according to one online report, New Jersey Boxing Commissioner Larry Hazzard told the online site Boxing Insider that Smoger was born in 1943 and would have been 79. A check of online historical records supports that Smoger was born in August 1943, but no exact date could be immediately found.

He also was an inaugural member of the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame in 2017 and a member of the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame, among others.

"Rest in peace, Steve Smoger, an exemplary #boxing referee and just a terrific guy," tweeted Lou DiBella, president of DiBella Entertainment and a fellow member of the International Boxing HOF. "He loved our sport and the people in it and it was reflected in the way he lived and worked. Live every day, friends; it’s a short ride. Heartfelt condolences to the Smoger family"

Smoger, born in Norfolk, Virginia, began his career as a referee in 1974 officiating amateur fights at the Atlantic City Police Athletic League. Ten years later, he became a professional referee, working a four-round bout between C.B. Mustafa and Mike Brown at what was then known as Tropicana Casino Resort on June 12, 1984.

For much of his time, he balanced his career as a boxing referee with his life as an attorney. In 1980, Smoger became the first full-time prosecutor in Atlantic City history. He left that position in 1992 to become a municipal court judge in Atlantic County. He later served as city solicitor and as public defender for Atlantic City and entered private law practice. He also served in the U.S. Air Force.

As a referee, Smoger worked almost exclusively in Atlantic City for two years before handling his first world title fight, a 15-round IBF flyweight bout between Jong-Kwon Chung and Bi-Won Junge in South Korea.

"They wanted a referee that was a mover," Smoger told boxinginsider.com in a 2010 interview. "Those kids encompassed the entire ring. I was complimented for moving and staying in sync with the fighters and staying in position."

His career took him all over the world, including stops in Argentina, Italy, Germany, Thailand, Japan and China, but Atlantic County remained his home base. In 1988, he got his first major Atlantic City fight, a 12-rounder between WBA welterweight champion Marlon Starling and Fujio Ozaki at what is now called Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

In a career of more than 20 years, he officiated more than 200 world title fights, including light-heavyweight champion Bernard Hopkins' 12-round unanimous decision over Karo Murat at Boardwalk Hall on Oct. 26, 2013.

Among his many other notable boxing assignments was middleweight champion Jermain Taylor's title defense against Kelly Pavlik in Atlantic City on Sept. 29, 2007. Taylor knocked Pavlik down in the second round. Pavlik staggered around the ring but was able to beat Smoger's 10-count and won the fight by TKO four rounds later.

"How many referees stop it in that second round and change (Pavlik's life)?" Smoger told The Press after the fight. "Probably nine out of 10. But I had worked with Kelly before. I saw him take some tremendous shots with (Edison) Miranda, and I knew he has great resilience."

A reprimand

In May 2003, the New Jersey Supreme Court reprimanded Smoger after a judicial conduct committee found he had improperly issued bench warrants to defendants who came late to his court and made them needlessly pay bail. He also was reprimanded for having ignored an order to stop refereeing boxing matches while he was a judge in Pleasantville, Margate, Ventnor and Port Republic.

The court barred Smoger from ever becoming a judge again, but he continued his career as well-respected boxing referee for another 15 years, before retiring in 2018.

Details of survivors and services were not immediately available. Peltz Boxing tweeted that condolences could be sent to the Smoger family at 8 S. Cambridge Ave., Ventnor, NJ 08406.