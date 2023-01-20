Stephanie Lutz-Koch stepping down as CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Stephanie Lutz-Koch is stepping down from her role as CEO of the Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club.

Lutz-Koch is joining Deloitte’s Government and Public Services Sector Division, based in Philadelphia, where she will be helping governments, non-profits, and service institutions respond to social challenges, according to a statement from the Boys & Girls Club.

She intends to continue to volunteer at the club, she said.

"My time with the club was not a job; it has been the most treasured phase of my career," Lutz-Koch said in a statement. "The organization is strong and fueled with a club family of leaders that will ensure it continues to grow as they are dedicated, united and truly the scaffolding for our club families to climb to a brighter tomorrow.”

Lutz-Koch's resignation is effective Feb. 24. A search committee is expected to be announced next week.

Her tenure at the Boys & Girls Club began just weeks before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic began. One of her biggest achievements as club CEO was to launch a STEAM lab, supplying hands-on technology to expose youth to careers including graphic design and robotics, an initiative launched in partnership with Apple Inc., Adobe and Google.

The initial funding for the STEAM program was provided by former state Sen. William Gormley and his wife, Ginny, as well as Lee and Sandy Levine. The pioneering program leveraged some of the biggest names and companies in the tech field and has become a model for other programs.

Gormley said none of that would have been possible without Lutz-Koch's leadership and vision.

"Stephanie is the reason Apple has made the Boys and Girls Club its model for technology partnerships," he said. "We were lucky to have had someone who gained the respect of Silicon Valley as the leader of this club."

The club was also awarded a multi-million-dollar grant by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

Before arriving in Atlantic City, Lutz-Koch was the senior vice president of Strategic and Business Development for JEVS Human Services in Pennsylvania. She was also president, founder and principal consultant at SLK Consulting, serving nonprofit and governmental entities.

When the pandemic triggered shutdowns Koch and her team helped keep the club open.

With support from the Community Food Bank of New Jersey and CRDA, club activities shifted online, providing academic aid and food distribution, the organization said.

The club also established its "COVID Ed Project," a partnership with AtlantiCare and the state Department of Public Health to educate the community about COVID prevention. It also was on the pandemic's front lines, hosting vaccination clinics and creating its Community Health Worker Apprenticeship Program.