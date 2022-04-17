Steel Pier kicks off season fashionably

ATLANTIC CITY — It is the start of a new year for the Steel Pier, and the park kicked things off with a cherished tradition.

The Steel Pier hosted its annual Best Dressed Easter Contest on Sunday. Families visiting the pier were encouraged to don several Easter and spring-themed costumes and compete for various prizes across several age groups.

While the day’s chilled weather dampened turnout at the Boardwalk park, about 40 people were still in attendance.

Steel Pier owner and President Anthony Catanoso said the contest brought together the best parts of two springtime events at the Jersey Shore — the return to the Boardwalk and Easter.

“For a long time, people have enjoyed Palm (Sunday) weekend and Easter Sunday on the Boardwalk. They dressed up, they did the whole Easter thing, after Mass and before Easter dinner,” Catanoso said. “The Boardwalk has always been a big part of the tradition for the Easter holiday.”

The contest consisted of four categories, including best bonnet and best dressed families. For the titular best-dressed category, the five age groups were 0 to 3 years old, 4 to 6, 7 to 9, 10 to 12 and over 12.

Among the judges Sunday were Mark and Nicole Callazzo, who own several businesses along Tennessee Avenue, including Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall and Cuzzie’s Pizzeria Kitchen. Mark Callazzo said he was eager to come out to the contest and lend his support to promote activity throughout the city and especially near the Boardwalk.

“We’re all working together as one big family in this part of the city, so it’s great for us to be part of it,” Callazzo said.

The Best Dressed contest has a history spanning more than 145 years, back to 1876, when Atlantic City would host an annual Easter parade and have people strut down the Boardwalk in their Sunday best. That event eventually fell out of style, but Catanoso said he and his colleagues resurrected the Best Dressed Contest about 25 years ago.

The 2021 Best Dressed contest was held with a twist. Rather than hold a fashion contest for clothes in general, Steel Pier put on a best decorated mask contest, a change made in recognition of the role masks have played during the COVID-19 pandemic. The switch did not dim participants’ creativity, with students wearing flower, Easter Bunny, skeleton and Yoda-themed masks.

Meet A.C. CEO and President Larry Sieg was also at the Steel Pier Sunday to show support for the event. He said that the contest Sunday, and the Steel Pier more generally, were stalwart examples of the city’s diversifying economy. He said events at the Steel Pier like the fashion contest help demonstrate that Atlantic City has family attractions to offer tourists.

“It’s another amenity within our tourism landscape that is so important,” Sieg said. “We want to make sure that we’re not just a gaming destination. A lot of people associate us with gaming, but we have so many things to see and do here.”

Local government officials and advocates for development have long pointed to the need to diversify the economy of the Atlantic City area, making it less dependent on economic activity generated by its casinos and gambling.

The Steel Pier, which opened for the season Saturday, hosted other events over the weekend. Its annual pancake breakfast with the Easter Bunny was held Saturday, with about 200 people heading down cotton-tail lane to attend. Outside the tent in which the Best Dressed Contest was held Sunday, scores of people thronged to different rides at the park, taking advantage of a cool Easter Sunday to start the season.

The Steel Pier will be open through April 23, according to the calendar on its website. It will then be open on weekends until June 17, when it will begin opening daily.

There will be attractions at the park throughout the summer, including weekly deals on ride tickets and a seafood buffet Wednesdays and Thursdays and daily live entertainment.

“We have a lot of great things going,” Steel Pier sales and marketing director Sharon Franz said.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

