ATLANTIC CITY — Steel Pier has lasted through storms, fires and major changes this seaside resort has undergone over the past century to remain a tourism mainstay.

On a recent early summer day, the pier was alive with the sounds of children shrieking with excitement as they soared high in the air on the Flying Dutchman. Nearby families admired the view of the Atlantic Ocean from atop the third tallest Ferris wheel in the country.

"It really is an honor to be able to carry the brand on," said Steel Pier owner Anthony Catanoso, who has been in charge of it for 32 years. "Steel Pier has had its ups and downs over the years, but it really is an unbelievable place."

The pier is celebrating its 125th anniversary, having opened June 18, 1898.

Steel Pier's owners, Atlantic City officials and invited guests gathered last week for a party under the 227-foot-tall Ferris wheel talked about the old days as a DJ played the songs of acts that once appeared here, including the Beach Boys' "Surfin' USA."

The pier attracts about 800,000 visitors each year, appealing to people of all ages, Catanoso said.

Older visitors like to share the nostalgia for the "old Steel Pier," while families come for the rides and attractions. The pier is a reminder of when the resort once could claim, without challenge, the title "America's Favorite Playground."

The pier had its own nickname. Known as "Showplace of the Nation," the pier was one of the most popular entertainment destinations for decades. The attractions included the diving horse act, in which a rider sat on the back of a horse that then dove into the water below from a height of 60 feet.

Top names in entertainment were booked at Steel Pier from the 1930s through the 1960s. Frank Sinatra frequented the pier, and Diana Ross and the Supremes played sold-out shows in 1965, 1966 and 1967. The Beatles were booked to play Steel Pier in 1964, though they moved to Boardwalk Hall due to demand.

The challenges of a long life

To be the host of all that and still be around, the pier had to survive its share of challenges.

In 1904, a storm washed away part of the pier, which was originally 2,298 feet long. Parts of the pier were lost in the Ash Wednesday Storm of 1962. A fire significantly damaged the pier in 1924 and again in 1969, but each time, the pier was restored.

The original pier was built on iron pilings with a concrete understructure and was destroyed by a 1982 fire. The current concrete structure was rebuilt in 1993.

Today, the pier juts 1,000 feet out into the Atlantic Ocean and boasts an array of amusement rides, Boardwalk games and restaurants. It's also part of a neighborhood revival in the northern section of the island known as North Beach.

The North Beach neighborhood in Atlantic City consists of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Ocean Casino Resort, Showboat hotel, Resorts Casino Hotel, the Steel Pier and residential areas.

"We've got the diversification of the beach and Boardwalk for families, gaming, casinos and the waterpark. We've built it into a family, all-inclusive destination," Catanoso said.

Sharon Franz, who has been working for Steel Pier for 19 years and is now the sales and marketing director, said the history of the pier is special.

"It just shows that family fun has lasted in Atlantic City for that long. It's still here, and it's still thriving," said Franz, who grew up in Seaside Park.

On Thursday, the focus was on celebrating the pier's history during a three-hour celebration.

Among the local dignitaries at the event: Mayor Marty Small Sr., Councilman Aaron Randolph, historian Vicki Gold Levi and Miss New Jersey Victoria Mozitis. Randolph presented the pier with resolution designating Thursday as "Steel Pier Day." Mozitis announced to the crowd that a new pageant, Miss Steel Pier, would be held here next year.

The Miss America pageant has strong roots in Atlantic City, which hosted the event for nearly all of its 100 years, only in recent years having left for other cities. Some of the pageants, from 1935-1938, were even held at the Steel Pier, Mozitis said.

"With family entertainment, everything started and stopped with the Steel Pier," Small said.

Catanoso, who purchased the pier in 2011 from Trump Entertainment after leasing it for 20 years, hopes to keep the pier at the center of the city's tourism and family scene.

"We want the whole city to prosper," Catanoso told the audience.

GALLERY: Look back at Steel Pier through the years Steel Pier Through the Years013.JPG -- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES -- Steel Pier Through the Years002.JPG ACA Media Tour ats ribes Best Dressed boardwalk forum boardwalk Steel Pier Through the Years007.JPG Steel Pier Through the Years008.JPG Steel Pier Through the Years009.JPG different drummer anne wiessler DIVINGHORSE.JPG Steel Pier Through the Years012.JPG Steel Pier Through the Years014.JPG Steel Pier Through the Years015.JPG Steel Pier Through the Years016.JPG Steel Pier Through the Years017.JPG GOLOTA.16614 kane memorial day memorialday-noncasino Steel Pier Through the Years022.JPG PIER100.15376 PIERS SHOOTING.2286 Steel Pier Steel Pier Boo Steel Pier Through the Years030.JPG Steel Pier Through the Years031.JPG Steel Pier Through the Years032.JPG Steel Pier Through the Years033.JPG Steel Pier Aerials steel pier Steel Pier Through the Years036.JPG Steel Pier Through the Years037.JPG Steel Pier Through the Years038.JPG Steel Pier Through the Years039.JPG steel pier easter parade Steel Pier Through the Years041.JPG Steel Pier Through the Years042.JPG Steel Pier Through the Years043.JPG Steel Pier Through the Years044.JPG Steel Pier Through the Years045.JPG Steel Pier Through the Years046.JPG Steel Pier Through the Years047.JPG Steel Pier Through the Years048.JPG Steel Pier Through the Years049.JPG Steel Pier Opens Steel Pier Through the Years051.JPG Steel Pier Through the Years052.JPG steel pier vignettes jim craine Steel Pier Through the Years054.JPG Steel Pier Through the Years055.JPG Steel Pier Through the Years056.JPG STEELPIER.58341.JPG steelpier STUCK.2798 Wedding 2 Steel Pier Aerials AC PROMENADE AC PROMENADE AC PROMENADE AC PROMENADE pier biz pier biz pier biz pier biz The observation wheel at dusk Atlantic City Airshow 2018 Observation wheel almost ready Observation wheel almost ready Observation wheel almost ready Observation Wheel Observation Wheel Observation Wheel Observation Wheel Observation Wheel Observation Wheel Observation Wheel Observation Wheel Observation Wheel Observation Wheel Observation Wheel