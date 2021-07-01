 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stay weather aware, severe weather thunderstorm watch issued Thursday
0 comments
breaking top story

Stay weather aware, severe weather thunderstorm watch issued Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

South Jersey is in for an afternoon and evening of strong to severe storms that may bring damaging winds and flooding rain. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect, with flooding rains possible overnight. 

Storm Threats

The watch, which is in place through 8 p.m., is in effect for all of South Jersey. A watch means the ingredients are available for severe thunderstorms to form, they just have not yet. If property and life threatening storms develop, a severe thunderstorm warning will be put into place. 

Severe t-storm watch

Another day of hot, humid air, as well as an approaching cold front create an unstable airmass, ripe for thunderstorm development. 

The National Weather Service has three main tools at their disposal to alert you of weather that has the potential to impact life and/or property. Advisories, watches and warnings. all relayed through trusted media outlets, your smartphone, weather.gov or a NOAA weather radio. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what to know, and how to react, when one is issued.

The strong to severe weather will come with a line of storms late in the afternoon. The line will enter the New Jersey Turnpike corridor around 4 p.m. and move east. Here is when the storms may pass be your town.

Bridgeton and Hammonton - 4:30 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Stafford, Mays Landing, Cape May Court House - 5 p.m. 

Atlantic City, Cape May - 5:30 p.m.

Future Radar

The forecast radar for the High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR, American) model. This model lines up best with what was happening on radar when the severe thunderstorm watch was issued. 

Do note that there will be rain showers, even a thunderstorm before this time. This will not carry severe weather but can bring a brief heavy downpours, cooling us down. On a positive note, these earlier showers will help stabilize the air, which may limit the impacts the line of storms brings later in the day. 

Damaging winds will be the main concern with these storms. Cuts down hanging tree limbs and secure loose objects. Have a way to receive weather alerts. The Press website will push out warnings as they come along. Severe weather alerts are send for subscribers of the daily weather newsletter

While unlikely, a tornado is not ruled out with this. Find a safe place in the low probability a warning does occur. Stay in the center of your building, as low to the ground as possible and away from windows.

Roadway flooding is possible. The rain will be tropical and torrential. However, storms should be moving fast enough to prevent a rapid accumulation of rain. Rather, overnight rain may bring more flooding issues, as they will be slower moving, while still carrying lots of moisture. 

The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, put the region in a level two of five risk for severe weather, a slight risk. This means that scattered severe storms will be possible, not a definite. A slight risk is fairly common for the region. In Atlantic County, there have been seven slight risks in 2021, including Thursday's. 

Severe thunderstorm risk categories

Severe thunderstorms are only likely once you reach a moderate risk of storms, a level four of five risk. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mich. launches sweepstakes to boost vaccinations

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News