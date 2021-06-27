Stay Hungry hoops league sets up at impressive new home at Bader Field

Turner, 33, played for the La Familia team Saturday night. He has played professional basketball overseas for the past 15 years.

“This is great for the city,” said. “It’s (Ward’s) work. He’s been putting in the work to get this thing going, and with this this (new site) I think it’s going to be even bigger.”

Many who played or attended Saturday said the Stop the Violence League is exactly what Atlantic City needs. Fans know on summer Saturday nights in the city there is a peaceful, upbeat place for them to go and enjoy some high-level hoops. The players on the court are role models for Atlantic City youth, and so are the league’s organizers.

“There’s a lot going on in the city. Violence,” Turner said. “This promotes nonviolence. This is something for the kids. The kids can come and see people playing and see there’s a way to be successful.”

Ward said he hoped the move to Bader Field will expose the league to even more people.

“We’re kind of in a neutral site now,” Ward said. “We can get people from all communities — Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate — to come. We can all enjoy the game. It brings everybody together: basketball.”

