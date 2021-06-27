Stay Hungry hoops league sets up at impressive new home at Bader Field

ATLANTIC CITY — DeShawn Ward called it a dream come true.
The Stay Hungry Stop the Violence summer basketball league made its debut Saturday at an outdoor court at Bader Field. The league has dubbed the city-built court “The Stay Hungry Arena." Games had been played at Lagoon Park in Atlantic City's Venice Park section.
“We realized we need to step up and create something that we all can enjoy,” Ward, 28, said.
The league, which is in its third season, features talented players from South Jersey as well as Philadelphia, North Jersey and Maryland. On Saturday, Atlantic City native and current NBA player Naji Marshall of the New Orleans Pelicans played and drew roars from the crowd with several acrobatic drives to the basket.
“It’s just the competitive spirit of Atlantic City,” Marshall said. “We have some real great talent out here. It’s beautiful. It’s a great feeling.”
The court itself is a snap tile surface with plenty of bounce and cushion to protect players’ knees and joints. The baskets have fiberglass backboards.
"You’re not playing on asphalt,” Ward said. “You’re not playing on cement. You’re basically playing inside with an outside atmosphere.”
The court, located about 100 yards beyond the Sandcastle stadium's outfield fence, is surrounded by bleachers. The sun baked the court as the first of four games began at 4 p.m. Saturday. As the sun dropped, a cool breeze started to blow.
Yazid Powell of Team Philly had the first in-game dunk on the new court when he drove the lane and drew roars from the crowd with a one-handed stuff.
The casinos loomed across the bay, and when night fell and the casino lights shone, there was arguably no better view of the resort’s skyline. As the casinos got brighter, the intensity on the court picked up.
“There’s a different type of energy when the lights come on,” 2006 Atlantic City High School alumnus Frank Turner said.
Rap music played constantly during the games. Even the referees sang along at times.
“It’s got the view, the breeze,” Ward said. “We’re by ourselves. You can see (the court) from the (Atlantic City) Expressway.”
Summer playground games are at the core of basketball’s soul. For years, cities around the country have held prestigious outdoor tournaments in July and August.
Ward formed the Stay Hungry Sports company and organized the league. He and the rest of the organizers are in their mid-20s to early 30s. They include entrepreneurs and school teachers. Atlantic City girls basketball coach Jason Lantz helped organize the league and on Saturday wore a Stay Hungry T-shirt with the word “Commissioner” on the back. He recorded game action with his phone and interviewed standout players.
Turner, 33, played for the La Familia team Saturday night. He has played professional basketball overseas for the past 15 years.
“This is great for the city,” said. “It’s (Ward’s) work. He’s been putting in the work to get this thing going, and with this this (new site) I think it’s going to be even bigger.”
Many who played or attended Saturday said the Stop the Violence League is exactly what Atlantic City needs. Fans know on summer Saturday nights in the city there is a peaceful, upbeat place for them to go and enjoy some high-level hoops. The players on the court are role models for Atlantic City youth, and so are the league’s organizers.
“There’s a lot going on in the city. Violence,” Turner said. “This promotes nonviolence. This is something for the kids. The kids can come and see people playing and see there’s a way to be successful.”
Ward said he hoped the move to Bader Field will expose the league to even more people.
“We’re kind of in a neutral site now,” Ward said. “We can get people from all communities — Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate — to come. We can all enjoy the game. It brings everybody together: basketball.”
PHOTOS Stay Hungry summer hoops league's new Bader Field home
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
062821-pac-spt-achoops-27
062821-pac-spt-achoops-12
062821-pac-spt-achoops-30
062821-pac-spt-achoops-34
062821-pac-spt-achoops-23
062821-pac-spt-achoops-25
062821-pac-spt-achoops-61
062821-pac-spt-achoops-59
062821-pac-spt-achoops-58
062821-pac-spt-achoops-57
062821-pac-spt-achoops-5
062821-pac-spt-achoops-20
062821-pac-spt-achoops-15
062821-pac-spt-achoops-55
062821-pac-spt-achoops-22
062821-pac-spt-achoops-24
062821-pac-spt-achoops-10
062821-pac-spt-achoops-11
062821-pac-spt-achoops-19
062821-pac-spt-achoops-21
062821-pac-spt-achoops-1
062821-pac-spt-achoops-4
062821-pac-spt-achoops-44
062821-pac-spt-achoops-39
062821-pac-spt-achoops-18
062821-pac-spt-achoops-26
062821-pac-spt-achoops-3
062821-pac-spt-achoops-60
062821-pac-spt-achoops-43
062821-pac-spt-achoops-6
062821-pac-spt-achoops-28
062821-pac-spt-achoops-38
062821-pac-spt-achoops-17
062821-pac-spt-achoops-33
062821-pac-spt-achoops-35
062821-pac-spt-achoops-45
062821-pac-spt-achoops-32
062821-pac-spt-achoops-29
062821-pac-spt-achoops-7
062821-pac-spt-achoops-14
062821-pac-spt-achoops-37
062821-pac-spt-achoops-54
062821-pac-spt-achoops-47
062821-pac-spt-achoops-9
062821-pac-spt-achoops-50
062821-pac-spt-achoops-41
062821-pac-spt-achoops-31
062821-pac-spt-achoops-51
062821-pac-spt-achoops-48
062821-pac-spt-achoops-56
062821-pac-spt-achoops-46
062821-pac-spt-achoops-53
062821-pac-spt-achoops-8
062821-pac-spt-achoops-52
062821-pac-spt-achoops-13
062821-pac-spt-achoops-42
062821-pac-spt-achoops-49
062821-pac-spt-achoops-40
062821-pac-spt-achoops-36
062821-pac-spt-achoops-16
062821-pac-spt-achoops-2
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.