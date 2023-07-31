MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — At least for now, nothing appears to have changed in the tent community in the woods in the Rio Grande section of the township.

Last week, the small community that lives in tents on private land expected to be evicted, after the property owner was given notice that he would face a citation if the tents remained.

But no citation has been issued, and the tents remain.

“Everything is quiet on the home front,” said Jim Chew on Monday. He describes himself as an advocate for the homeless in Rio Grande, and said at public meetings that he provides tents and sleeping bags to unhoused people in that section of the township.

Some of the unhoused now have legal representation.

Jeffrey Wild, an attorney at the Lowenstein Sandler law firm and a trustee of the New Jersey Coalition to End Homelessness, has accepted some of those living in tents as clients. In an earlier interview, he said everyone deserves a safe place to live and sleep.

Rio Grande’s tent dwellers may have until Monday to vacate Time may be running out for those who live in Middle Township's homeless encampments, with a new township ordinance banning living in tents. Residents there said they may have to be out of the area by Monday.

Wild did not immediately respond to a request for an interview Monday. Chew said he advised his clients to stay where they were, and that nothing has changed.

Several people who were staying in the woods declined to be interviewed for a previous story, citing the attorney’s advice.

Township officials are not discussing the matter either. Mayor Tim Donohue cited the potential for litigation, while township Administrator Kimberly Osmundsen said only “I’m not going to talk about that.”

This year, the Township Committee approved a new ordinance that prevents the use of tents or other temporary structures for habitation. The ordinance specifically exempts campgrounds. When it was approved, Donohue said the township could not allow a tent city to grow in the community.

Some of those who use the tents attended the public hearing on that ordinance, telling the committee they had nowhere else to go. Longtime residents of Rio Grande said at the same meeting that things have gotten out of hand, with a sharp decline in the quality of life in the area.

While the section of the woods where Chew has a connection may appear well kept, some of the areas are not so carefully maintained. Donohue has described unsanitary conditions, including trash and human waste, and fires that have gotten out of control.