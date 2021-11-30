Status of Our Lady of the Highway shrine in Galloway remains uncertain

Coppola said he spoke to the developer earlier this month.

“There is still an interest to develop it (Pomona Commons),” Coppola said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Diocese of Camden owned the church, school and the Our Lady of the Highway shrine that sits on the property. The school and the church moved to new locations, but the candle-filled shrine with a Virgin Mary statue inside of it was left behind.

The Camden Diocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in December. Michael J. Walsh, director of communications for the Diocese of Camden, said earlier this month that the shrine is the property of Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Parish here and not the diocese.

In 2009, the state Department of Transportation and the Diocese of Camden entered into an agreement to protect the shrine as the state did a road project at White Horse Pike and Pomona Road.

In 2016 when the Assumption Church was demolished, the parish said the plan was to move the shrine, but to keep it on the same property, but there is a question whether the shrine is sturdy enough to be moved as it is.

Anna Jezycki, a resident who is a fixture at Township Council meetings, has been spearheading the effort to save the shrine.