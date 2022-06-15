Status hearing postponed for suspects in beating of 19-year-old near Pleasantville strip club

MAYS LANDING — Dozens of people stood in solidarity and prayed together outside the Atlantic County Criminal Court Complex on Wednesday morning as they continued to push for justice for Irving Mayren-Guzman.

Relatives, friends and members of the Latino community gathered outside the courthouse, some as early as 8:30 a.m., to pray before the scheduled 10 a.m. initial case disposition conference for three suspects in the beating of Mayren-Guzman.

Mayren-Guzman, 19, went missing Jan. 23 and was found dead the morning of Jan. 25 in a marsh near Centerfolds Cabaret in Pleasantville.

The three suspects, John and Garnell Hands, of Pleasantville, and Jamaul Timberlake, of Atlantic City, are charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault after Mayren-Guzman went missing following an altercation with the men at the strip club.

After he was physically thrown out of the strip club for being too intoxicated, the three men can be seen on surveillance video beating Mayren-Guzman, according to video shown at a detention hearing for the suspects in February.

The status conference Wednesday, before Superior Court Judge Nancy L. Ridgway, was postponed pending the release of an autopsy report. The suspects appeared virtually Wednesday but are expected to appear in person for the next court date set for 1:30 p.m. June 29.

If Mayren-Guzman’s death is ruled a homicide in the autopsy report, charges against the suspects could be upgraded.

During the hearing, defense attorneys Matthew Portella and John Stein addressed "the elephant in the room" and spoke about how Mayren-Guzman's autopsy has not been made available five months after his death.

Portella and Stein also said they had yet to receive complete discovery, and proposed a protective order on evidence extracted from phones and photos from the autopsy.

Prosecutor Carly Steinberg said she had just recently received the autopsy and would be reviewing it with First Assistant Prosecutor Mario Formica by Monday, hopefully.

A grand jury transcript will be made available by Friday as well, said the prosecutor.

Outside the courtroom, supporters of Mayren-Guzman's family had a variety of signs and flags, including several Andy Warhol-style picket signs of Mayren-Guzman's portrait that said "Justicia Para Irving," and combination Mexican and American flags to represent Mayren-Guzman's Hispanic roots.

"There's been no change or progress," said Eulogio Mayren, the father of Mayren-Guzman, who said his family and the community just wanted answers and justice for his son's death.

Hundreds of family, friends and community members searched for Mayren-Guzman in the days following his disappearance, along with law enforcement officers. Police and volunteers searched by foot, hound, helicopter and drone, until Mayren-Guzman was found dead two days later in a marsh adjacent to the strip club where he was last seen.

The bilingual victim advocate for the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Alameda Ineabel, and the director of community outreach for the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Royster Raymond, were in attendance for the prayer gathering Wednesday, while Shavonne Davis, another victim advocate for the Prosecutor's Office, made sure to hold a maximum of 12 seats for family and supporters to attend the status conference.

"We're here to offer additional support and make sure there's an open line of communication," said Raymond, who had been there with Ineabel since 8:30 a.m. to make sure family and supporters had ample space to demonstrate around the flagpoles in front of the courthouse, while being sure not to block any sidewalks or entrances.

"It makes a big difference when there is someone that understands their culture and values that can help during these difficult times," said Ineabel, who was able to translate for those Spanish-only speaking supporters who gathered.

Raymond said there were members of the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office there to support the gathering, as well as an increased police presence inside and outside of the courthouse, which included at least three police cars and several police officers.

In the months following the death of Mayren-Guzman, Pleasantville City Council voted to revoke Centerfolds' mercantile license, and the family has filed a civil lawsuit against the strip club, the three men charged for assaulting Mayren-Guzman and others in connection to his death.

The three suspects will remain in the Atlantic County jail, as the courts, families, friends and community members await answers as to the cause of Mayren-Guzman's death.

"We still have faith," said the victim's father.

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.