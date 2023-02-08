PERTH AMBOY — Municipalities in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties are being added to the list of towns utilizing ARRIVE Together, the state's program developed to assist in mental health needs for first responders.

The program, which, in 2021, was first launched in Cumberland County by State Police, is said to be the first of its kind in the U.S., Gov. Phil Murphy said.

On Wednesday, Murphy and Attorney General Matthew Platkin, state law enforcement leaders and elected officials gathered to announce the expansion of the project.

As part of the plan, Murphy is proposing $10 million in spending from the Fiscal Year 2024 budget to support the cause.

Nine health care providers around the state agreed to provide their resources to police to help develop the program, the governor's office said.

“The ARRIVE Together program is a game changer, and I am incredibly pleased by the success the program has had during its pilot stages in connecting those experiencing behavioral health crises with a certified mental health professional,” Murphy said. “This proposed investment and the expansion of the program will help our efforts to enhance law enforcement’s servicing of neighborhoods and will strengthen the bonds between our officers and the communities they serve."

The program intends to thwart the need for stronger amounts of force by police, specifically when they're responding to emergencies involving someone in need of mental health care. By doing so, people in crisis avoid jail time, and tense situations are being deescalated, State Police Col. Pat Callahan said.

"I think now, when they (patients) see that care and compassion from the trooper and the mental health screener, it does humanize the badge, and they're more willing to engage," Callahan said. "It just fosters that trust that so often gets lost.

In 2022, State Police won a federal “Connect and Protect” worth about $550,000 to expand the program.

With the expansion, seven law enforcement agencies in the area would be participating and including Atlantic City in Atlantic County, Lower and Middle townships in Cape May County, and Bridgeton, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Millville and Vineland in Cumberland County.

Atlantic City is the only Atlantic County municipality set for expansion. In Cape May County, Middle and Lower townships are on this list.

Since the program began in Cumberland County, no uses of force have been used over about 250 calls related to mental health needs, Callahan said.

With the expansion, the number of participating agencies will climb over 30, the governor's office said on Wednesday.

In most cases, mental health professionals travel with plain-clothed officers in an unmarked vehicle when responding to needed calls. Each county can tinker the program's framework for interactions, the governor's office said.

“ARRIVE Together began as a State Police pilot program, and through partnerships forged between law enforcement and mental health providers we are building it into a statewide program,” said Platkin. “It has been a transformative and powerful model, consistently deescalating situations that could have had far worse outcomes for everyone involved. With the support and vision of Gov. Murphy, I am committed to continuing to grow this program and improve services for our most vulnerable residents."