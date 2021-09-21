State watchdog raises concerns about sale of Egg Harbor City water utility

City Council voted to sell the utility in March. Officials and the state Department of Environmental Protection agreed earlier that the municipality did not have the minimum of $14 million needed to upgrade the aging system.

But Walsh has raised concerns about the city choosing to use longtime municipal Engineer Ryan McGowan to both certify emergent conditions and to act as the financial adviser to report on the value of the water and wastewater system and the impact of the proposed sale on residents.

WIPA requires hiring an independent financial adviser "to inform the public of the short- and long-term impacts on water rates, along with the costs of addressing the emergent conditions," Walsh said in the letter.

McGowan, of Remington & Vernick Engineers in Pleasantville, is not a city employee but has worked with the city under contract for more than a decade.

"OSC finds that allowing a municipal engineering firm to 'wear both hats' negates the independence expected under WIPA for the financial analysis," Walsh said in the letter. "It also denies the governing body and the public at large the opportunity to review a report from an expert in financial matters who is detached from the proposed sale of important public infrastructure."

