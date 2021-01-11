State waives testing requirement for high school seniors in 2021

TRENTON — Graduation assessment tests for high school seniors will be waived this school year, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday along with two other education-related changes in response to what the governor termed as "not a regular school year" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The executive order, announced during the state's regular COVID-19 response briefing, also includes removing Student Growth Objectives (SGOs) from educator evaluations and extending the time in which certified teachers can serve as substitute teachers.

"Each of these steps is being taken given the unique challenges our students and educators are facing, we simply have to all reach the conclusion this is not a normal or regular school year," Murphy said. "We have to be more flexible and more understanding."

New Jersey Acting Commissioner of Education Angelica Allen-McMillan said that the statewide standardized testing is scheduled to go on as planned this spring, as that is a federal requirement. The testing was waived last spring by the Trump administration when the virus first broke out in the country.

