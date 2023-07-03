HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The state has given additional support to help the township with its renovation project for the Lake Lenape Dam.

The Local Finance Board voted in May to waive a requirement that the township make a 5% down payment on its half of the funds to be borrowed, something that would have cost the township about $250,000.

Township Chief Financial Officer Cynthia Lindsay delivered a presentation about the dam to the board before its vote, according to a transcript of the meeting. She said it was important that the state waive the down payment requirements due to the urgent work needed on the dam and the somewhat dire straits faced by the township financially.

Lindsay said the dam was built circa 1840 and was classified by the state Department of Environmental Protection as a “high hazard dam.” Current conditions at the structure, Lindsay added, "fail to meet modern global stability requirements that are applicable to a high hazard class one dam.”

The “high-hazard” designation is a product of an evaluation from the state Office of Dam Safety, which has determined that if a dam breach were to occur there was a risk of widespread property damage along the Great Egg Harbor River. Damage could extend to several neighoring municipalities, including Egg Harbor Township, Estell Manor and Weymouth Township. The office has also concluded that there was “the potential for loss of life.” Township officials have stressed that the dam is within an acceptable safety factor, but the need for the improvements was urgent.

Lindsay also addressed the finances of the township at the state meeting. She said Hamilton was facing a tax rate increase of nearly 6 cents per $100 of assessed property value this year — a hike that would cost the average homeowner, who has a house valued at $165,200, $95.82 more annually. In earlier conversations about the township budget, Lindsay said the tax increase was due to the escalating expenses of state-mandated insurance and pension costs, as well as nationwide inflation. Other municipalities throughout South Jersey also have increased taxes for the upcoming fiscal year citing similar reasons.

Atlantic County and Hamilton Township each own half of the dam and have agreed to evenly split the total $14.6 million bill for the project. Those total costs have been lowered to $10 million, with $5 million each to be paid by the township and county, due to federal community project funding allocated to the project at the urging of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.

If the township would have to pay the down payment, Lindsay estimated it would require Hamilton to increase taxes another 1.2 cents per $100, costing the average homeowner another $19.82 on their tax bill this year. She also reiterated that the project had cost significantly more than township officials had initially anticipated.

The Lake Lenape Powerhouse & Spillway rehabilitation, as the project is formally known, consists of several phases. In part, the project will increase the surface area of the dam with a “labyrinth design,” a jagged layout in contrast to the present straight spillway.

The new design is projected to increase the amount of water that passes over the dam spillway during storms by 20% without increasing its linear footage.

Through the labyrinth design, the historic water level of Lake Lenape of up to six inches over the spillway would be maintained. Water will also continually pass over the spillway, preventing dry spells that are considered detrimental to the dam aesthetically. The dam is to be made more self-sufficient with the new spillway, requiring no manual spillway operation by the township. A pair of coffer dams will be built before the demolition of the existing spillway and the beginning of the spillway-construction phase of the project to allow for dry working conditions.

The renovations for the powerhouse, which will be done in the first phase of the project, will allow for the township to proceed with the new spillway development without interrupting current water control. Automated, prefabricated, metal hydraulic gates are to replace what the township described as the dilapidated wooden sluice gates. The automation obviates the need to manually open the gates and allow for additional water release during heavy storms.

Township Administrator Brett Noll has shepherded the project for years over his time in township government. In addition to making necessary repairs, Noll has said the renovations will make it safer for employees from the township Public Works Department to operate the dam.

Upon questioning from the Local Finance Board, Lindsay said the township had “put Band-Aids on this project” costing about $3 million of $4 million total over the past several years. She said the township would likely need to start borrowing in 2024. Hamilton officials have previously said they expect work on the dam to be completed by summer 2025.