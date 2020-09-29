State voter registration website brings wave of new voters

"Over 1,000 were on there for Cape May County this morning," Kennedy said of new records on the state registration website. "Every hour the website is updated. It has created a ton of work, we are working diligently to handle them."

Cape May County ballots went out late last week, he said, and on Monday, many voters began bringing in their voted ballots to the Board of Elections.

"We want the people to bring them in as fast as they can, so we can bring them to get processed to count," Kennedy said.

Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered that county boards can begin counting 10 days before Election Day Nov. 3 to allow more time to count what is expected to be historic numbers of votes.

Kennedy said Cape May County will begin bringing in extra workers this week — much earlier than they would in a typical election — to help handle the tens of thousands of additional paper ballots to be counted.

Those extra workers will help receive voted ballots and answer telephones, Kennedy said, so permanent staff can continue to get registrations completed and other work done.