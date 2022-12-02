State trooper breaks woman's fall from Atlantic City Expressway overpass

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — A State Police trooper on Thursday helped break a woman's fall from an Atlantic City Expressway overpass.
Police responded to the overpass near milepost 41 at 1:33 p.m. for a report of a suicidal person.
When troopers arrived, they found that local police had located the woman sitting on the overpass' ledge, State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said Friday.
As the woman began making her way off the ledge, she lost her balance, falling about 20 feet to the expressway below, where a trooper partially caught her and broke her fall, Goez said.
The woman was treated on scene and taken to an area hospital for further evaluation, Goez said.
No other information about the woman's condition was available Friday, Goez said.
People are also reading…
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by calling 988 or 800-273-8255.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.