State trooper breaks woman's fall from Atlantic City Expressway overpass

NJ State Police
Jamie Squire, Getty Images

Two people have been rescued after a small plane crashed Sunday into a power line tower in Montgomery County, leaving the occupants dangling about 100 feet in the air for hours.

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — A State Police trooper on Thursday helped break a woman's fall from an Atlantic City Expressway overpass.

Police responded to the overpass near milepost 41 at 1:33 p.m. for a report of a suicidal person.

When troopers arrived, they found that local police had located the woman sitting on the overpass' ledge, State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said Friday.

As the woman began making her way off the ledge, she lost her balance, falling about 20 feet to the expressway below, where a trooper partially caught her and broke her fall, Goez said.

The woman was treated on scene and taken to an area hospital for further evaluation, Goez said.

No other information about the woman's condition was available Friday, Goez said.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by calling 988 or 800-273-8255.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

