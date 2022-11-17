State to start improvements at dangerous Galloway intersection

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The state will soon start safety improvements at Route 30 and Cologne Avenue, the site of many accidents, including fatal ones.

"On Dec. 5, the state is beginning construction at Cologne Avenue," said Atlantic County Commissioner Amy Gatto, of Hamilton Township, at Tuesday's board meeting. "Since 2018 we have been writing letters and doing resolutions. I can't tell you how many emails I've done back and forth to the state (Department of Transportation)."

Gatto said Thursday the state will add turning lanes on Route 30 in both directions, and make signal changes, pedestrian upgrades, road striping and signage upgrades.

Gilchrist's Offshore Restaurant is on one corner, and it has had to put up barriers to protect people from cars involved in accidents, according to Commissioner Richard Dase, whose district includes Galloway.

Gatto said she hopes the weather holds so the work can happen quickly.

"We are really looking forward to it, and praying it will help to minimize and mitigate the level of accidents we are continuing to see at that intersection. It's one of the worst intersections in the state of New Jersey."

Gatto and Dase have been lobbying for improvements to the intersection for years.

In July 2021, the full board passed a resolution calling on the state Department of Transportation to improve safety at the intersection.

Gatto said last year that, in correspondence from the state since 2018, the board has been told improvements there are in the final design stage and the state was working to expedite it.

Earlier that month, two people were left with life-threatening injuries after a crash there between a van and an SUV.

The SUV was traveling west on 30 when the driver tried to turn left onto Cologne and was hit by the van traveling east on 30, police said.

A fatal crash a few months earlier in 2021 at the intersection killed Hammonton motorcyclist Darryl B. Crowder Jr., 31.

According to the resolution, commissioners sent a letter to Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti on Sept. 27, 2018, saying traffic reports from the Galloway Township Police Department show there had been almost 75 crashes at the intersection from 2015 to 2017, and about 300 crashes from 2007 to 2017.

Since then, there have been another 95 crashes there, the resolution said, citing newer Galloway police data.