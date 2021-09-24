State to immediately begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 boosters to eligible residents

The New Jersey Department of Health is directing its vaccination partners to immediately begin administering booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine to eligible patients, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Friday.

The order comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved booster shots for individuals who meet certain criteria earlier this week.

Those who should receive a booster shot include people 65 and older, residents in long-term care settings and people ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions.

According to the CDC, people ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks, as well as people ages 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission.

All parties should have received their initial COVID vaccination at least six months ago, according to the CDC.

All three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. offer strong protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death despite the extra-contagious delta variant that caused cases to soar. But immunity against milder infection appears to wane months after initial vaccination.

