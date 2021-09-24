 Skip to main content
State to immediately begin administering Pfizer boosters to eligible patients
top story

State to immediately begin administering Pfizer boosters to eligible patients

Who should get the Pfizer booster?

People who got two Pfizer shots at least six months ago and who fall into one of these groups should get the booster:

  • People 65 and older, nursing home residents and assisted living residents.
  • Others ages 50 to 64 with a long list of risky health problems including cancer, diabetes, asthma, HIV infection and heart disease. Being overweight or obese is a category that qualifies roughly 70% of people in this age group.
The New Jersey Department of Health is directing its vaccination partners to immediately begin administering booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine to eligible patients, Commissioner of Health Judy Persichilli said Friday.

This order comes after the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention approved booster shots for individuals who meet a certain criteria earlier this week.

Those who should receive a booster shot include people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings and people ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions.

According to the CDC, people ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks as well as people ages 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission.

Those who wish to get a booster will self-identify according to the criteria set by the CDC and will not be required to provide proof of a medical condition or a note from a medical provider, Persichilli said.

The state has more than 1,600 vaccination sites, more than 1,000 of which offer the Pfizer vaccine. To find a vaccination site and book an appointment online, visit covid19.nj.gov/finder or call the state’s Vaccine Call Center at 1-855-568-0545.

Individuals who are homebound can reach out directly to their local health department or complete the intake form available at covid19.nj.gov/homeboundvax

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not yet eligible for booster shots.

