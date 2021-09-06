State to decide on disputed Atlantic City employee stipends within 2 weeks

ATLANTIC CITY — The state hopes to give the go-ahead for some type of COVID-related bonuses for employees of the city within two weeks, a spokesperson for the state Department of Community Affairs said.

Last week, the DCA, which has taken over city finances under state law, prevented the city from making the planned $3,500 payments per worker that Mayor Marty Small had said would go out Thursday. He planned to use about $6.6 million of the $32 million in federal funds the city is getting in COVID relief.

"The state and City of Atlantic City administration are working diligently together to ensure the programs the city stands up are allowable under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) guidelines, while simultaneously meeting the city’s greatest needs," DCA spokesperson Lisa Ryan said Friday in an email response to questions.

"We are hopeful this can be accomplished for some version of the proposed stipends within the next couple of weeks," Ryan said.

Small announced Aug. 19 that all city employees who were on the payroll during the worst of the COVID epidemic would get the payments.

