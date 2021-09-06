State to decide on disputed Atlantic City employee stipends within 2 weeks

ATLANTIC CITY — The state hopes to give the go-ahead for some type of COVID-related bonuses for employees of the city within two weeks, a spokesperson for the state Department of Community Affairs said.
Last week, the DCA, which has taken over city finances under state law, prevented the city from making the planned $3,500 payments per worker that Mayor Marty Small had said would go out Thursday. He planned to use about $6.6 million of the $32 million in federal funds the city is getting in COVID relief.
"The state and City of Atlantic City administration are working diligently together to ensure the programs the city stands up are allowable under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) guidelines, while simultaneously meeting the city’s greatest needs," DCA spokesperson Lisa Ryan said Friday in an email response to questions.
"We are hopeful this can be accomplished for some version of the proposed stipends within the next couple of weeks," Ryan said.
Small announced Aug. 19 that all city employees who were on the payroll during the worst of the COVID epidemic would get the payments.
The payments were to thank workers for getting the city through the pandemic, he said, and an attempt to address what he has called salaries that are lower than those of comparable workers in other cities in New Jersey — a result of the need to cut spending to stabilize city finances. The city was on the brink of bankruptcy in 2016.
The DCA's Local Government Services division, which oversees city finances, did not approve the minutes of the City Council meeting in which $6.6 million was inserted into the 2021 budget to cover the cost. That prevented the payments from going out on Small's timetable.
Small held a news conference Thursday criticizing the state for waiting until the last minute to stop the plan, but Ryan said then that Small's administration had not informed the DCA about the planned payments.
Small said his finance director had notified the state, so the two were at an impasse. But both said they would work together to resolve the issue.
Ryan also stressed that federal funds from the American Rescue Plan do fall under state purview. Small had said Friday he believed the state did not have oversight over how ARP funds would be spent.
Ryan said the partnership between the state and city "relates not only to COVID relief, but to the overall fiscal stability of the City as a whole. Therefore, all funds that flow through the City fall under the State’s purview as set forth under the (Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act)."
The partnership relies on detailed communication between Small and the state, Ryan said, adding the state intends to keep within that tradition.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
