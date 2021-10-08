State sues former Mays Landing gas station over underground fuel tanks

New Jersey asks for court-ordered cleanup of 'massive' pile of waste in Camden New Jersey officials have asked a court to order an immediate cleanup of an illegal dump sit…

A Stipulation of Settlement was reached in May 2016, but Altman stopped paying the penalty of $47,518,16 on a quarterly basis in March 2018, the complaint states. Failure to reach Altman continued long after he died Jan. 13, 2020, and the DEP discovered Jan. 5, 2021, through an inspection that Baja Auto ceased operations.

Altman was responsible for ensuring Baja Auto complied with applicable laws, and his estate now is liable for Altman's debts, contractual obligations and liabilities, the complaint states.

Five of the six environmental justice lawsuits filed Friday focus on harmful contamination posing a threat to residents and natural resources in Camden, Irvington, Jersey City, Newark and Somerville. Each community is considered "overburdened" under the state's Environmental Justice Law, because it has a significant low-income, minority and/or limited English proficiency population, the news release states.

The sixth lawsuit centers on suspect underground fuel storage tanks located at three gas station properties owned by the same defendant. Two of those stations are in Runnemede and Voorhees, Camden County, both categorized as overburdened. The third is in Pitman, Gloucester County, which is not considered overburdened.

“Pollution affects all of us, but it doesn’t affect us equally,” Bruck said. “Lower-income neighborhoods have been disproportionately exposed to environmental harms. And far too often, the communities most affected by these harms have been communities of color. That legacy of environmental injustice is why, here in New Jersey, the Murphy administration is prioritizing environmental cleanups in these overburdened neighborhoods.”

