ATLANTIC CITY — The state told City Council to pull a resolution initiating the removal of activist Steve Young from two appointed positions, nearly a month after he organized a demonstration with the stated intent of shutting down the city.
The resolution to remove Young, 60, from his seat on the Citizens Advisory Board and as chairman of the Planning Board was on Wednesday's meeting agenda. Council President George Tibbitt and Mayor Marty Small Sr. discussed the resolution Wednesday morning.
But, Tibbitt said during the evening's public meeting that the state requested the matter be pulled. Tibbitt did not elaborate on why the state made the request.
Atlantic City has been under state control since 2016.
An email sent to the state Department of Community Affairs — the agency with direct oversight of Atlantic City — after regular business hours was not responded to by print deadline for this article.
Young helped organize three demonstrations in Atlantic City in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody. The first demonstration on May 31, began peacefully but ended in looting and destruction. More than 100 people, including more than 60 Atlantic City residents, were charged in connection with the criminal activity.
A second demonstration June 6 was peaceful.
On July 4, Young organized a third protest and publicly stated his purpose was to "shut the city down," just as casinos were finally permitted to reopen after a nearly four-month shut down because of the novel coronavirus. Young and six others were arrested when they attempted to block the entrance of the Atlantic City Expressway.
Court hearings are scheduled for Aug. 24 in Pleasantville Municipal Court. The co-defendants have been charged with obstructing a highway and refusing to obey a reasonable official request.
A peaceful rally is set ahead of Labor Day weekend where the words “Black Lives Matter” will be painted on the Boardwalk in front of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Young said. The rally, scheduled for Sept. 4 at 1 p.m., includes a few speeches, with a planned visit from Terrence Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, according to Young.
The rally does not include a march through the city, Young said, who wants the community to come out and paint “Black Lives Matter” together. But according to city code, painting the Boardwalk is illegal.
The code states that "No person shall...mutilate in any manner, any property, real or personal, public or private, or write, paste, post or place in any manner any obscene or vulgar words, phrases, languages, pictures, drawings, prints, lithographs or characters."
“When it comes to doing something for the Black community, it's usually silent and it’s long overdue,” he said. “I’m just doing my part and we’re asking everybody to come and do their part.
“We’re saying, ‘You don’t have to attack us,’” he said. “Let’s do this thing together. Let’s show that we can work together.”
Both of Young's positions are the result of mayoral appointment. Former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., who resigned in October after pleading guilty to federal wire fraud, appointed Young to his two roles.
City Council's resolution, sponsored by Tibbitt, 1st Ward Councilman Aaron Randolph and 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, states that Young's actions have become "patently inimical to the public interest and to the public trust upon which the offices he serves are predicated."
Young did not respond to a request for comment on the council's proposed action.
The City Council resolution contains three counts for the basis of Young's removal: violation of public trust, conflict of interest and conduct unbecoming of a public official.
Tibbitt said Young would have the opportunity to rebut the resolution's claims when the issue is heard.
"After that, City Council will take evidence from both sides and vote on whether to remove him or not," Tibbitt said.
Small stated in July he would seek to have Young removed from the two appointed positions. On Wednesday morning, the mayor said he "absolutely" supports the council's resolution.
"He's on two prestigious boards," Small said. "His actions caused damage and painted our city in a negative light, and we're not tolerating it."
Staff Writer CJ Fairfield contributed to this report.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Patrick Jeanty Jr., 30, of Atlantic City, records a conversation between himself and counterprotesters. ‘As long as there’s no violence, I’m in support of what’s going on,’ Jeanty said.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police. Denise Walker of Arlington, VA.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police. Shawnique Hudson, a resident of Atlantic City , formerly of West Virginia.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police. Steve Young.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Michelle Grimaldi, left, of Atlantic City, was one of two counterprotesters early in the demonstration. ‘I think anybody who tries to defund the Police Department is asking for trouble,’ Grimaldi said.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Shawnique Hudson, second from left, of Atlantic City, was among those protesting Saturday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Steve Young, center right, and six other people are arrested Saturday at the base of the Atlantic City Expressway by police after two and a half hours of protest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police. (l-r) Evette Kaplan and her daughter Kiyanna Robinson, 14, both of Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
A July 4 protest in Atlantic City ended with police arresting seven men accused of seeking to block traffic on the Atlantic City Expressway.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
A protester, right, salutes as Steve Young, second from left, talks about how the city and casinos should help the Black community Saturday outside the Atlantic City Public Safety Building.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
