State stalls plan to give Atlantic City municipal workers $3,500 each in recovery funds

ATLANTIC CITY — City workers did not get promised $3,500 checks Thursday to thank them for keeping the city going during the COVID-19 pandemic, said an apologetic Mayor Marty Small Sr., who blamed the state for the delay in a Thursday press conference.

Small said the state is holding up the city's plan to use about $6.6 million of $33 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds for the payments after initially offering no objection. That's a point the state disputes.

"The state did not say no. ... The memo asked for backup documentation ... and it's under review," Small said Thursday during a midday news conference in his office at City Hall. He said he had gotten the request for documents Monday, and that information on the payments had been shared with the state before the Aug. 19 news conference in which he them.

The state Department of Community Affairs controls city finances and must approve minutes of meetings before action can be taken. It has not yet approved the minutes of the City Council meeting that put the payments into the budget, so checks could not go out, Small said.

A spokesperson for the DCA said later Thursday it had not been told about the planned payments before Small's Aug. 19 news conference.