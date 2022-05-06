State Assemblyman Guardian visiting Germany for climate, clean energy program

ATLANTIC CITY — Out of thousands of state lawmakers countrywide, New Jersey Assemblyman Don Guardian, R-Atlantic, is one of seven that has been chosen to travel to Germany Monday.

Guardian and state lawmakers from Florida, Massachusetts California, Washington and West Virginia will convene in the county's Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state for the Aspen Institute Germany’s transatlantic exchange program, the Laboratories of Democracy Initiative, Guardian's office said Friday.

The program intends to foster stronger ties between the U.S. and Germany at the subnational level. The bipartisan group of lawmakers will learn about the western European nation's ingenious methods to climate and environmental policy, as well as renewable energy generation, Guardian's office said.

“I’m thrilled to take part in this program, which will allow me to bring back to Atlantic County some of the world’s cutting-edge advancements in the field of energy policy,” Guardian, a first-term Assemblyman who previously served as Atlantic City's mayor, said in a statement. “Through renewable energy and smart public policy, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has recently become a net energy exporter within Germany. With New Jersey families facing the growing threats of inflation and a stifled energy supply, it is more important than ever to secure our energy independence.”

The trip is funded by Germany's government, bearing no responsibility to Atlantic County taxpayers, Guardian's office said.

The state lawmaker delegation will meet with ministers in German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's cabinet, leaders of the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Parliament, and tour utility providers including power stations and wind farms, Guardian's office said.

To continue discussions, Guardian intends to invite a German delegation to Trenton in September.

Guardian finds hearing different perspectives on climate change and clean-energy solutions from other nations fundamental, given that he represents coastal communities said to be in danger of flooding amid sea-level rise.

“I look forward to hearing about the Germans’ success in chartering a path toward a renewable future while keeping costs affordable for ratepayers and providing good-paying, local jobs to workers in need," Guardian said.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

