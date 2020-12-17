State Sen. Chris Brown working on emergency unemployment benefits

State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, is sponsoring a bill that that will provide an emergency lifeline of benefits to Atlantic County families, who will soon see the end of their unemployment benefits.
It remains heartbreaking to see so many of our local families struggling to survive without work for most of the year, and who will soon lose what little unemployment benefits they have, said Brown in a written statement.
“Our bi-partisan bill will give our families two more months of hope,” said Brown in a statement. "While it would be very helpful if Congress can reach a bi-partisan agreement on unemployment relief before Christmas, we could not keep Atlantic County families waiting any longer for the help they need and deserve.”
The bill will provide eight weeks of emergency unemployment benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular state unemployment benefits, any state or federal extended unemployment benefits, and any other federal unemployment benefits, including those that are provided to gig workers and other workers, who are not eligible for regular state unemployment benefits.
The benefits would be paid for the weeks of Dec. 22 to Feb. 27, 2021.
Brown's legislative office interceded on behalf of 3,000 local families to help them with the processing of their unemployment claims, he said.
According to the latest figures released by the N.J. Department of Labor in October, 62,970 residents in Sen. Brown’s Legislative District, which includes most of Atlantic County, made an initial claim for unemployment benefits since March, he said.
The Atlantic-Hammonton metropolitan area continues to have one of the highest unemployment rates in the country based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Brown said.
The bill heads to the state Assembly for further consideration, Brown said.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
