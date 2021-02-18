 Skip to main content
State Sen. Chris Brown will not seek re-election
State Sen. Chris Brown will not seek re-election

Stockton Phase II groundbreaking

State Sen. Chris A. Brown addresses the crowd in October during the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Stockton University building in Atlantic City that will feature apartment-style living quarters.

 Susan Allen / Stockton University

State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, will not seek re-election, he said Thursday.

The popular Republican, who was expected to have a good shot at winning re-election to a second four-year term, also served six years as an Assemblyman.

"This chapter in my life was a page turner, particularly the story about our successful fight to defeat North Jersey casinos, which saved our industry and thousands of local jobs," Brown said. " I’m grateful for those who helped me write all of the pages in this chapter:"

He said he has been realizing lately how short life is. His father died at age 58, when Brown was just 22. And Brown was activated to serve in Iraq at age 26, when he was a third-year law student.

"Knowing the pages in the Book of Life turn quickly, I believe each chapter should be an adventure," Brown said. "While this chapter of serving as a legislator is coming to an end, I am looking forward to the next chapter which I’m sure will lead to another adventure for my family and me. I don’t know what that adventure will be, but I’m excited to find out."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

