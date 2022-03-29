State seeks to evict fishermen’s club at Sunset Beach in Lower Township

LOWER TOWNSHIP — For decades, the Sunset Beach Sportsmen’s Club overlooking the Delaware Bay went all but unnoticed, a tiny building tucked behind a gift shop.

Now, the state Division of Fish and Wildlife wants the club gone. A letter sent to club President Ed Clavan from the division's David Golden states the club has until May 1 to get off the land.

Club members held a virtual meeting with state officials last week, Clavan said, the latest of several attempts to work something out. So how did that go?

“Not good,” he said, leaning against a pool table in the small building next to a gravel parking lot, joined by several other club members.

The club owns the building, he said, and members thought it owned the land underneath as well. The club has been paying property taxes on the land to Lower Township for years, and put in a fresh water well some time ago, which he said could not have happened if the club did not have title to the property.

But when members went through the deeds recorded by the county, they could find no indication that the club had title to the land. The building went up in a different time, the members said, when a handshake was often enough to settle things, at least in that remote spot.

A handshake agreement from more than 70 years ago is clearly not enough for the state. A spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Protection, under which the Division of Fish and Wildlife falls, said the matter was in active litigation and therefore he could not comment.

But the letter from Golden cites a 1982 lease agreement with the former owners of a magnesite plant that once stood nearby. In 1999, the state acquired the by-then-long-vacant plant and made it part of the adjacent Higbee Beach Wildlife Management Area.

According to Golden’s letter, that lease could be terminated with 90 days’ notice. It also indicated the state is getting pressure on the issue from the U.S. Department of the Interior, which suggests the presence of the club on land bought with a federal grant could jeopardize millions of dollars in future federal funding.

“Based on the information you provided and our grant records, the Club’s occupancy and use of the grant-acquired property violates the federal statute…governing the Coastal Grant Program currently and at the time of the federal grant award,” reads a July 2021 letter from to Golden from Colleen Sculley, the chief of the Division of Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration under the federal Fish and Wildlife Service.

Part of the issue appears to be the club’s liquor license, allowing the sale of alcohol to club members but not to members of the public. According to Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel, last year the DEP sent a letter to the township asking the license not be renewed.

“We had a public hearing last year. No one from the DEP showed up, but a lot of people came out in support of the club,” he said. “They give a lot back to the community.”

He suggested the DEP tried to use Township Council as the bad guy to get the club out.

“They’ve been there forever. They never bothered anybody,” Sippel said. “It’s a shame. Nobody on council was happy about it.”

At the clubhouse on an overcast spring day, members said the Sunset Beach Sportsmen’s Club got its start in the 1940s, with fishermen from the Philadelphia area who bought a house and moved it from Cape May Point in the 1950s. With a few additions and modifications over the decades, that same building continues to serve as the clubhouse.

Skip Hoffman told the story. He and Joe Given have been members for about 57 years. Given said his father was one of the original members. The same goes for Mary McMenamin, who said she was the first female member of the club.

“My father was a founding member” she said. “I fought to get in.”

Now, she said, there are several women members of the club.

Clavan pulled down a framed document from behind the bar, the club’s certificate of incorporation from March 6, 1949.

Clavan and others said the club is involved with multiple fundraisers and community activities. Members say the club has been good for the community. He said there are 160 club members.

The letter from Golden says the club does not have permission to be on the property, citing the alcohol license as one of the concerns.

“The club’s use of the premises is inconsistent with the Division of Fish and Wildlife’s mission to preserve, conserve and protect the land as habitat for game, nongame and threatened and endangered species of wildlife and for wildlife related recreational activities,” the letter reads.

Members said the state offered to buy the building some years ago. They said it was a low offer, and that they would rather demolish the building. The club has an attorney, and plans to fight the eviction.

Burgess “Butch” Hamer, the club vice president, said many of the members are veterans, and the club has allowed veterans’ groups to use the building.

“We’d like to get the DEP off our back,” Clavan said. “Either work something out or let us buy this property.”

The state has plans of its own for the area, including for construction of a new education and interpretive center on the site of the former magnesite plant. That would be part of the final phase of an extensive project expected to include expanded public access to the wildlife area and new trails.

The Sunset Beach Sportsmen’s Club is not part of those plans, Clavan said.

“You know how the state operates. Everything’s theirs and they can do whatever they want,” Clavan said.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

