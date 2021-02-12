State seeking revocation of Wildwood restaurant's liquor license for repeated COVID-19 violations

Wildwood's Shamrock Beef & Ale may soon have its liquor license revoked for repeated COVID-19 violations.
Support Local Journalism
State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan on Friday said the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control will seek the revocation, citing four separate instances of the Pacific Avenue establishment failing to follow safety guidelines.
"That process got underway this week," Callahan said.
Shamrock previously was cited in August with three counts of COVID violations after "multiple covert investigations" into social distancing practices at the businesses.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.