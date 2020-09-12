Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday reported 487 new COVID-19 cases statewide, for a total of 196,337. He also reported four COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 14,238.
Also Saturday, Cape May County reported seven new cases, for a total of 1,230. The county has reported 89 deaths from the coronavirus since March and 1,029 people off quarantine.
