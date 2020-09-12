  • ZMG - Buzz60

Dentists work face-to-face with open-mouthed patients for extended periods of time, but they argue that with the proper precautions the risk of patients catching COVID-19 during a dental visit is minimal. Buzz60’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Murphy: Many refusing to cooperate with contact tracers

FILE- In this Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during his 2021 budget address at SHI Stadium at Rutgers University in Piscataway, NJ. Almost three-fifths of people who respond to New Jersey's COVID-19 contact tracers are refusing to cooperate, Murphy said Friday, Sept. 11. Overall, 82% of people getting initial calls from tracers answer them. He said 59% refuse cooperation, which he called "bad news." (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)

Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday reported 487 new COVID-19 cases statewide, for a total of 196,337. He also reported four COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 14,238.

Also Saturday, Cape May County reported seven new cases, for a total of 1,230. The county has reported 89 deaths from the coronavirus since March and 1,029 people off quarantine.

