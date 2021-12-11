State report takes aim at NJ constables

For most people in New Jersey, constables may be more familiar from British police shows than from everyday life.

But there are constables in the state, appointed at the municipal level. They are far different than the officers of the London Metropolitan Police. New Jersey’s constables have no police authority and no training.

In some cases, that has caused problems, according to a report from New Jersey’s State Commission of Investigation that was released this week.

The report found that constables are frequently unsupervised civilians but sometimes try to act the part of police. Some constables have faced charges of impersonating officers. Some have purchased their own handguns and their own uniforms, designed to resemble police uniforms as closely as possible.

The report cites several instances of constables trying to act as police. It also includes quotes from law enforcement officers who want to repeal the state law that allows municipalities to name constables.

In December 2019, a mass shooting in Jersey City left six dead, including a police officer. A group of Essex County constables took it upon themselves to provide backup at the scene, according to the report.