State releases latest school spending guide. See how your district is spending.

TRENTON – District spending per student increased by about $900 on average last year, according to the latest data from the state's school spending guide.

The Taxpayers' Guide to Education spending, which was was released this week for the 2019-20 school year, is an annual compilation of spending data from all of the state's public school districts, showing - among other items - how districts spend money in the classroom, how they spend compared to other similar districts, and district staffing ratios.

The guide is intended to help New Jersey residents learn more about the spending practices of school districts across the state. While the data is usually presented in an online format, this year, the Department of Education released the data to download only.

For the 2019-2020 school year, the average "Budgetary Cost Per Pupil" was $17,028, an increase of $897 or 5.6% over actual spending from the prior year.

Budgetary Cost Per Pupil does not include costs that can vary substantially from district to district, such as transportation, payments on debt for school construction, and tuition to send students to out-of-district programs.

For the most part, districts in South Jersey had average spending among the 11 different district factor groups statewide.