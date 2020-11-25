State regulators grant license to Golden Nugget Online Gaming, approve merger

ATLANTIC CITY — Golden Nugget Online Gaming is one step closer to being listed on Wall Street following licensure and merger approval Wednesday by state regulators.

The Casino Control Commission granted a casino license to Golden Nugget Online Gaming, LLC, as an internet gaming affiliate of Golden Nugget Atlantic City and conditionally approved a merger of GNOG with an existing special purpose acquisition company that is already being traded on Nasdaq.

According to the petition filed with the state, Landcadia Holdings II Inc., a blank-check company launched by billionaire and Golden Nugget casino owner Tilman Fertitta, is currently traded under the symbol "LCA" but will change its name to Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc., and its Nasdaq trading symbol to "GNOG."

Federal regulators must still approve the merger before it becomes final.

Richard Liem, vice president and treasurer of Golden Nugget Atlantic City, testified that the primary benefit of taking an online gaming entity public was access to capital. As a smaller retail casino operator, Golden Nugget’s strong online performance and brand can be leveraged to allow the company to better compete with larger players in certain markets, he said.