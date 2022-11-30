State program to monitor opioid use awarded federal grant

TRENTON — A state program that helps monitor opioid use for patients to counteract addiction is getting $1.4 million in grant funding to support its operation, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said on Wednesday.

New Jersey Prescription Monitoring Program is getting the funds from the Harold Rogers Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, Platkin said in a news release announcing the award.

The $1.4 million adds to $972,426 given to New Jersey through settlements with opioid manufacturers.

Gov. Phil Murphy in March announced that $641 million from the settlement would be split between the state and local governments to address New Jersey's ongoing opioid epidemic.

“I am proud that the federal government has recognized the NJPMP’s innovative work with an award of over $1 million in competitive funds,” Platkin said in a written statement. “Combating the opioid crisis requires us to use every tool in the toolbox, and these grant dollars, together with funding already provided by the Murphy administration to bolster our efforts, means that we will remain on the cutting edge of technological solutions to address this national public health crisis.”

The program, overseen by the Division of Consumer Affairs, is an electronic database holding information from pharmacies about their distribution of controlled dangerous substances, like opioids, to visiting patients.

Armed with a patient's prescription drug history, healthcare professionals can tinker with prescribing practices based on records, reducing the risk of abuse or fraud by those who obtain prescriptions from multiple providers.

Since launching in 2011, 53,259 prescribers and 8,137 pharmacists have registered for access to the program. To date, over 137 million controlled dangerous substance, human growth hormone and gabapentin prescriptions have been entered into the database from more than 3,300 licensed pharmacies.

"The NJPMP is a highly effective tool in our fight against the opioid crisis. It helps ensure that prescribers and pharmacists have access to key signs of abuse and addiction,” Cari Fais, acting director of the Division of Consumer Affairs, said in a statement. “These enhancements to the NJPMP will prevent opioids from falling into the wrong hands and will make the NJPMP an even stronger and more user-friendly tool for clinicians."