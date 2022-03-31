State program announces millions of dollars for Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY – Projects in Atlantic City will take in more than $2 million in total through the Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit, according to details released this week by the state Department of Community Affairs.

Across the state, the program will mean more than $14 million awarded to 19 community-based nonprofit organizations. This is the largest amount of NRTC funding ever awarded, according to state officials, and it went to the largest number of organizations in one annual application cycle, funding efforts in Camden, Paterson, Atlantic City and other communities.

The grants are funded by corporations, which get a 100% state tax credit. The money is aimed at comprehensive revitalization plans, which are expected to take place over the course of years. The program is administered by the state Division of Housing and Community Resources.

In Atlantic City, the funds are set to go to three non-profit organizations, $985,000 to the Atlantic City Development Corporation for use in the Chelsea neighborhood of Atlantic City, $540,000 to the AtlantiCare Foundation, to be spent in Midtown Atlantic City, and $521,000 to the Atlantic County Economic Alliance for the Ducktown section of the city.

The maxim award received by any organization in the state was $985,000, according to details released by the DCA.

The Atlantic City Development Corporation, sometimes referred to as AC DEVCO, created the Chelsea Economic Development Corporation to focus on the needs of that area of the city.

“We’ve created a 10-year plan with neighborhood input,” said Elizabeth Terenik, the AC DEVCO project manager and the president of the Chelsea Economic Development Corporation, which was established in 2019. “We asked the community what would make the neighborhood better. We’re using that information to create projects.”

That includes regular neighborhood cleanups and efforts to improve security in the area. The neighborhood runs from the bay to the ocean, from Annapolis Avenue to Texas Avenue, and is home to more than 10,000 people.

AtlantiCare has been working on a community-driven revitalization to midtown for several years. In 2020, a steering committee held its first meeting to guide those efforts.

The Midtown area includes Kentucky to Tennessee between Sewell and Wabash; Ohio to Tennessee between Wabash and Baltic; Arkansas to Virginia between Baltic and Pacific; and Michigan to Connecticut between Pacific Avenue and Boardwalk. AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Atlantic City Campus and AtlantiCare’s William L. Gormley AtlantiCare Health Park are located in the Midtown area.

Ducktown is sometimes described as Atlantic City’s Little Italy and was the historic Italian-American district of the city, reportedly named for the ducks and chickens raised on the bay side. Today, the area includes a large number of Spanish-speaking residents, as well as residents of Asian and South Asian heritage.

The area runs from Missouri Avenue to Texas Avenue and includes a number of landmark restaurants and bakeries.

The Atlantic County Economic Alliance seeks to attract business and industries to the area and keep them open to help diversify the local economy and offer good jobs to local residents. The Ducktown Neighborhood Association contacted the alliance and asked for help applying for grants, according to Lauren Moore, the economic alliance president.

He said the organization enthusiastically accepted, saying the plan was already vetted with the community.

“We knew that the neighborhood already had buy-in,” Moore said. “We were coming in after a lot of the hard work was done putting the strategy together.”

Along with the half-million-plus from the DCA program, Moore said, the project also has other sponsors and contributors. Plans include demolishing some abandoned buildings and helping owners fix up others. Also in the works are events and multicultural summer camps as well as training programs for workers and an expansion of the arts district.

Each year, he said, the organization will have to re-apply for funding as part of a long-term revitalization effort. Community involvement is vital, he said, but so is funding.

“This doesn’t work without corporate sponsorship,” Moore said.

Every year, projects from the approved revitalization plans are listed in a qualified projects pool from which corporations choose the ones they want to financially support.

According to information released by the DCA, Fulton Bank and Parke Bank contributed to the grant for the work in Ducktown, Horizon Healthcare Services, Knife and Fork, OceanFirst Bank and TD Bank contributed to the grant for Midtown and Fulton Bank and Wells Fargo Bank contributed to Chelsea.

Across New Jersey, nonprofit organizations will use the money to implement revitalization plans that address housing and economic development, as well as complementary activities such as social services, recreation programs, employment training, and open space improvements, according to DCA officials.

“The Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit Program is a long-standing DCA initiative that flat out works. Year in and year out, it delivers demonstrable results in improving neighborhoods that are vulnerable to decline,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, who serves as DCA Commissioner.

The program is designed to spur the renewal of neighborhoods at risk of experiencing a downturn.

“It accomplishes this through strategies developed by local residents and community-based nonprofit organizations that assist them, as well as through financial contributions from corporations,” reads a statement from the DCA. “The community organizations prepare, submit, and receive approval from DCA for multi-year revitalization plans for the neighborhoods they serve.”

“We are incredibly proud to administer this program, which helps promote corporate social responsibility’” said Oliver. “By connecting corporations with meaningful neighborhood projects, residents and small businesses are reaping the rewards of these symbiotic partnerships. We look forward to seeing all the good that comes from these revitalization efforts.”

