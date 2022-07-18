State Police seek tips to find missing man

WOODBINE — State Police are turning to the public for answers in helping them find a Cape May County man missing since February.
John Dayton, 55, of Woodbine, was last seen near Franklin Street. He's a white man, about 5-foot, 9-inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, police said.
Dayton is known to oftentimes visit Smokey's Meat Market in the borough and Bubba's Discount Liquor Store, on Delsea Drive in Vineland, authorities sad.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop “A” Woodbine Station, at 609-861-5698, or the State Police Missing Persons & Human Trafficking Unit, at 609-882-2000 ext. 2893. Anonymous tips are welcome.
