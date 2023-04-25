State Police are looking for a Fairfield Township man who hasn't been seen in over a week.
Alonzo P. Mundy, 64, was last seen at Cheers Bar on Bridgeton Fairton Road about 12:30 p.m. April 17, State Police said.
Mundy was last seen wearing a neon-orange T-shirt and khakis. He mainly uses a black, 26-inch Huffy bicycle for transportation, State Police said.
Anyone with information can call the State Police Port Norris Station at 856-785-253. Anonymous tips are welcome.
