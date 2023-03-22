New Jersey and Pennsylvania state police are looking for a missing man from Cumberland County.
Jason Dare, 46, was last seen at 6:51 p.m. Sunday walking away from a health facility in Media, Pennsylvania. He was observed on video surveillance leaving the facility on foot, wearing a black Carhart jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and eyeglasses.
Dare is 6 feet tall, about 180 pounds with tattoos on his neck, arms and hands, New Jersey State Police said Tuesday.
Anyone with information can call New Jersey State Police at 609-963-6993. Anonymous tips are welcome.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.