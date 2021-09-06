 Skip to main content
State Police seek help identifying man found dead off Sea Bright
State Police seek help identifying man found dead off Sea Bright

Dead man tatttoo

Police are seeking help identifying a man found dead in the water off Sea Bright, Monmouth County, who has a unique tattoo pictured above. 

 Michelle Brunetti Post

New Jersey State Police seek the public’s assistance to identify a dead man with a unique tattoo resembling a solar eclipse, who was recently found in the water off Sea Bright, Monmouth County.

According to police, at about 11:30 a.m. Aug. 29, the New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau responded to the report of a deceased person located about a mile off the shoreline.

The deceased had no identification. He is described as a male between 20 to early 40s, approximately 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, wearing dark blue jeans, a black belt and black Nike sneakers.

The distinct tattoo is on the right shoulder.

The State Police Homicide South and Missing Person’s units are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective II Nikollaq Moni, of the the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons & Human Trafficking Unit, at 609-256-1056 or Detective II Ryan Labriola, of the Homicide South Unit, at lpp7646@njsp.org.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

