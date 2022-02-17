State Police search for suspected grocery theives

WOODBINE — New Jersey State Police are calling on the public to help them identify eight suspects accused of shoplifting at Cape May County Acme stores.

Both theft incidents happened during the evening Feb. 1, State Police said.

At 6:26 p.m., State Police said the suspects, four men and four women, entered the Seaville Acme, in Upper Township, and stole over $1,000 worth of groceries.

The same suspects at 7:15 p.m. entered one of two Ocean City Acme and stole groceries from there worth over $400.

Acme has locations both on West and Simpson avenues. State Police did not say from which store the suspect stole groceries.

The suspects then fled in a white Mazda 3 and a gold Saturn sedan, both of which have unknown license plates, State Police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact State Police Woodbine Station, at 609-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome, State Police said.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

